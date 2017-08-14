ARGO Unveils New 2018 Line Up Of Xtreme Terrain Vehicles (XTVs)

by

New Hamburg, ON, August 14, 2017 – ARGO, the world’s leading amphibious Xtreme Terrain Vehicle (XTV) manufacturer, today unveiled its XTV lineup for the 2018 model year adding all-new models, features and options to its expanding line of industry leading powersports products.

Bolstering the news that the company is entering the ATV market with its bold new ARGO Xplorer series, ARGO’s XTV line up features several new amphibious vehicle options designed for both outdoor enthusiasts and commercial users alike.

Featuring industry leading terrain capabilities, excellent value and enhanced performance, the complete 2018 ARGO XTV line up is categorized into two distinct vehicle families – Recreation and Commercial.

Recreation Line Up – Frontier Series models: fun and fuel efficient entry level models outfitted for maximum comfort and enjoyment giving riders of all abilities a completely new way to experience the outdoors.

Avenger Series models: full size leading multi-passenger XTVs with best-in-class features including added power and custom trim packages for high performance riding.

Conquest Series model: luxuriously equipped for serious hunters, the ARGO Conquest 8×8 Outfitter is the ultimate all season, all-terrain amphibious vehicle, featuring a host of high performance features designed to easily get sportsmen to the best hunting grounds and then safely back to camp.

Commercial Line Up – Avenger Series models: designed to meet the needs of commercial users worldwide and offering more capacity, versatility, power and comfort.

Conquest Series models: heavy duty industrial and commercial machines for those who require a durable and dependable job site transporter.

“While it’s hard to downplay the excitement that comes from launching a brand new product line and our Xplorer series of ATVs, ARGO’s core amphibious Xtreme Terrain Vehicles have never been stronger. By offering new and improved models that appeal to a wide variety of riding styles and applications, we’re making it easier than ever before for people to find a vehicle that works for them, whether it’s tackling the trails, splashing through streams or making it through the mud, commented Brad Darling, ARGO XTV President. “Our 2018 ARGO XTV models mark an important milestone for the company, which for over half a century has been redefining what ‘off-road’ riding is about. I’m confident that both dealers and customers alike will be thrilled with what our latest models have to offer and look forward to continuing to push the envelope of our ‘Go Anywhere’ philosophy as we embark on the next 50 years.”

2018 Recreation – Frontier Series

Offering incredible versatility and value, the revamped ARGO 6×6 Frontier models make off-road riding approachable, easy and fun. With six different models to choose from including the Frontier 6×6/8×8 Scout outfitted with a number of hunting specific accessories including new Mossy Oak Shadow Grass® Blades camo or new Mossy Oak Break-Up Infinity camo®, customers can further customize their ride with multiple colour, transmission, accessory and seating packages – all new for the 2018 line up.

Depending on the model, the new Frontier Series of vehicles come powered by a 23hp – 26 hp electronic fuel-injected air cooled Kohler Command Pro engine coupled with an efficient standard or high torque steering transmission for great performance in challenging terrain. With significant updates for 2018, the ARGO Frontier Series look to continue to build on the strong heritage that has helped them to become ARGO’s bestselling amphibious six-wheeler in company history.

Models: Frontier 6×6 SE

Frontier 6×6 Scout S

Frontier 6×6 ST Limited

Frontier 8×8 S

Frontier 8×8 Scout S

Frontier 8×8 S Limited

2018 Recreation – Avenger Series

For customers who prefer a larger, more robust machine, the 2018 Avenger Series models are the most popular vehicles in ARGO’s XTV lineup, with a 30 hp liquid-cooled electronic fuel-injected Kohler engine providing plenty of power for making it through sand, snow, swamps or whatever you can throw at it.

Boasting the same ride specific customization options as the Frontier series with multiple colour, transmission, accessory and seating packages, ARGO’s Avenger series models give customers complete flexibility to build out an extreme terrain machine that’s ready to take them anywhere.

Also under the Avenger Series banner is the top-of-the-line ARGO Avenger 8×8 LX featuring an upgraded triple differential ADMIRAL HS steering transmission capable of reaching a top end speed of 25 mph (40 km/hr), 30 per cent faster than any other ARGO on the market. Luxuriously designed for long rides with ultimate comfort, the ARGO Avenger 8×8 LX includes an onboard entertainment system and a set of ultra-low pressure tires on dual beadlock rims for a smoother, more comfortable ride over rough terrain, putting it in a class of its own when it comes to all season, all-terrain amphibious vehicles.

Models: Avenger 8×8 ST

Avenger 8×8 STR

Avenger 8×8 LX

Avenger 8×8 ST Limited

Avenger 8×8 Hunt Master

Avenger 8×8 Hunt Master R

2018 Recreation – Conquest Series model

Designed to meet the specifications of hunt camp operators, lodge owners, and big game hunters who traverse the world’s toughest terrain, the new 2018 ARGO Conquest 8×8 Outfitter is a hunter’s dream come true. Built on the XT platform and powered by a 30 hp 748 cc electronic fuel-injected Kohler engine coupled with an efficient ADMIRAL steering transmission for great performance in challenging terrain, the Conquest 8×8 Outfitter is unlike any other off road hunting vehicle on the market.

Models: Conquest 8×8 Outfitter

2018 Commercial – Avenger Series

ARGO’s 2018 Avenger commercial models are designed for demanding commercial uses and have what people need to get their job done. With a choice of either the multi-purpose Avenger 8×8 XT in industrial yellow or the Avenger 8×8 XT Responder designed for reliable off-road search and rescue, both will crawl, swim or climb anywhere you have to go, with the equipment and tools you need, at a cost you can afford.

Models: Avenger 8×8 XT Responder

Avenger 8×8 XT

2018 Commercial – Conquest Series

Providing customers in the utilities, oil & gas and mining industries among others with extra power, capacity, versatility and safety, the new 2018 ARGO Conquest commercial models include a number of custom improvements to get the job done, no matter the terrain, weather or application.

From the hydraulic rear power dump box of the heavy duty ARGO Conquest 8×8 XT-X to the Lineman package of the ARGO Conquest 8×8 XT-L allowing utilities workers to transport transformers, pull cables or bore footings on the most remote work sites, ARGO’s top of the line commercial models are designed to make workers’ jobs easier and get them home safe.

Models: Conquest 8×8 XT

Conquest 8×8 XT-X

Conquest 8×8 XT-L

Assembly line production of the new 2018 ARGO XTVs has already begun and vehicles will be available in dealerships across North America and around the world soon.

For 50 years, ARGO has built the most successful amphibious Xtreme Terrain Vehicles in the world. With a multitude of applications including commercial, public sector, robotics, and personal recreation, ARGO’s will climb, crawl or swim anywhere users need to go.

Building on this impressive track record, ARGO is hard at work developing technology that supports alternate forms of mobility to take people places they have never gone before and eagerly looking towards what the next 50 years will bring.