Mount Two Ozonics Units with Double Mount Tree Screw

Lake Jackson, Texas – Ozonics®, the founders and leaders of harnessing the power of ozone and oxidation technology through active scent control while afield, announces the introduction of a Double Mount Tree Screw for use with its HR200 and HR300 in-the-field ozone generators.

The Ozonics Double Mount Tree Screw provides hunters greater flexibility when utilizing their Ozonics HR200 or HR300 in a treestand. From the ability to mount a second unit when hunting with a friend in a 2 person stand, or mounting a camera for self-filming, the Double Mount Tree Screw gives hunters a versatile solution to hunting with Ozonics and other accessories. The mount features a standard ¼ 20 threading to work with most standard cameras, and other accessories.

Using Ozone in the Field

The HR200 set the bar extremely high with hunters looking to manage their human odor while hunting, and provided the foundation for understanding exactly how effective ozone is at destroying human scent. The HR300 is the result of more than 5 years of intense field research and product development, and it was designed using end-user feedback and the continual desire to provide every hunter with the most effective active scent elimination tools in the industry. There is a significant 45 percent increase in ozone production over the newest HR200, and in addition, a new housing and re-engineered internal components all contribute to the efficient and quiet design. The ergonomic construction is also easier to handle and has an improved user interface with intuitive controls designed for easy use with gloves in the dark.

The Ozonics Double Mount Tree Screw has an MSRP of $39.99 and will be available only at http://ozonicshunting.com/

For more information about the Ozonics Double Mount Tree Screw or the full lineup Ozonics hunting products, contact Glenn Walker at glenn@providencemarketinggroup.net or visit http://ozonicshunting.com/.