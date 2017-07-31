Siberian Coolers Now Offering ALPHA Series Pro Package

by

BOZEMAN, Montana – Siberian Coolers, a company dedicated to meeting the needs of outdoorsmen who push themselves and their gear beyond the normal limits, is pleased to announce that, that its popular ALPHA Series of Coolers now comes with a wire basket and divider, the Pro Package.

The heavy duty wire basket is rated for dry ice use and the divider is constructed from food grade polyethylene, so it doubles as a conveniently stored cutting board. The Pro Package is only available in the 45, 65 and 85 quart ALPHA Series of Coolers.

“We wanted to give our customers the ability to utilize the ALPHA Series of Coolers to the fullest potential right out of the box,” said David Cronk, National Sales and Marketing Director. “The ALPHA Wire Basket and Cutting Board Dividers allow you to organize and pack your cooler to fit your specific needs. Whether it is a day on the beach or packing game meat for the trip home, the ALPHA Series Pro Package has you covered.”

Siberian Coolers ALPHA Series Pro Package Key Features:

Roto-Molded One Piece Design

PE Foam Injected for Superior Insulation

Durable LLDPE (Linear Low-Density Polyethylene) Outer Shell

Heavy Duty Hard Anodized Aluminum Latches

Reversible EZ Slide/Sticky Rubber Feet

Stainless Steel Hinges

Tie Down Strap Slots

Hidden Pad Lock Plates

Heavy Duty FDA Approved Wire Basket

Food Grade Cutting Board Divider

Siberian Coolers Lifetime Warranty

Colors: Granite or White

MSRP’s on the ALPA Series Pro Package’s: 45 qt: $279.99, 65 qt: $349.99, 85 qt: $399.99