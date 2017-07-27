Ozonics Offers New HR200 and HR300 Skins for Additional Concealment and Protection

by

Lake Jackson, Texas – Ozonics®, the founders and leaders of harnessing the power of ozone and oxidation technology through active scent control while afield, is announcing the introduction of silent-touch protective HR Skins for use on the HR200 and HR300 in-the-field ozone generators.

Both the HR200 and HR300 Units feature engineered housing units for near-silent operation while producing maximum ozone output. The new HR Skins provide a silent-touch armor, protecting the Units and preventing noise created by accidental clanks and bumps on other hunting equipment, such as a release aid.

Using Ozone in the Field

The HR200 set the bar extremely high with hunters looking to manage their human odor while hunting, and provided the foundation for understanding exactly how effective ozone is at destroying human scent. The HR300 is the result of more than 5 years of intense field research and product development, and it was designed using end-user feedback and the continual desire to provide every hunter with the most effective active scent elimination tools in the industry. There is a significant 45 percent increase in ozone production over the newest HR200, and in addition, a new housing and re-engineered internal components all contribute to the efficient and quiet design. The ergonomic construction is also easier to handle and has an improved user interface with intuitive controls designed for easy use with gloves in the dark.

The HR Skins have an MSRP of $19.99 and will be available only at http://ozonicshunting.com/