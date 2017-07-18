Busted? Time to Make a New Plan

by

Getting busted by a bruiser whitetail buck is a gut-wrenching experience. All the time and energy spent scouting, checking trail cams and setting up stands becomes wasted the instant a rogue air current washes a few misplaced scent molecules over his highly-sensitive nose. He’s gone. And the gut-wrenching part comes when you realize he isn’t coming back.

It’s time to make a new plan.

Being winded by a whitetail’s supernatural snout is the cause of most unfilled deer tags. Replacing the anguish of a bowl of tag soup with the delight of a tasty tenderloin meal is the very reason ScentLok Technologies® created the odor-adsorbing hunting clothing category 25 years ago. And just like the fine bottle of wine that accompanies a fresh venison feast, ScentLok’s clothing line has improved with age.

Proof of this claim can be seen in their newest line of Full Season Taktix™ men’s and women’s apparel. Simply put, it’s the best whitetail hunting clothing ever created.

The advantage of Full Season Taktix begins with ScentLok’s proprietary Carbon Alloy® technology, which goes beyond the simple antimicrobials used by others. This patented technology combines activated carbon with zeolite and treated carbon to trap and contain a larger spectrum of odors, while targeting specific odors that other technologies miss. When used in accordance with ScentLok’s Seven Steps to Success, that means the vast majority of a hunter’s metabolic and bacterial human odor is absorbed, along with much of the ambient odors they pick up along the way.

A full season sees its share of inclement weather. Full Season Taktix defies sprinkles to downpours with NeverWet®, a superhydrophobic treatment developed in partnership with Rust-oleum®. This permanent fabric treatment sheds massive amounts of rain and allows hunters to stay on stand when the skies open up. All of this is done without the noisy laminates or temporary DWR treatments used in other gear.

Now, consider the nuances of comfort and fit. ScentLok went to great lengths to ensure that Full Season Taktix is the most comfortable apparel a hunter can wear, while addressing critical details in design that contribute to hunter success, not detract from it. Sleeves and pant legs are carefully articulated, while underarm, shoulder and crotch areas provide the perfect amount of gusseting to allow hunters to sit, squat, climb, twist and turn in silence and without binding. Sleeves, too, extend to cover the back of the wrists for warmth and even more scent control. A trim, stretch-cuff design keeps bulkiness at the critical wrist areas to a minimum, so there’s nothing to interfere while drawing a bow or releasing an arrow.

The Full Season Taktix Jacket sports five pockets, including two zippered waist pockets, two lower side pockets with hidden snaps for extra storage, and a concealed-carry chest pocket – perfect for housing a hunter’s personal protection handgun or smartphone. A thoughtful opening in back of the jacket allows a hunter to wear his or her life-saving safety harness inside the garment for better overall scent control. An extended tail and higher back also contribute to peak scent control.

The eight-pocket Full Season Taktix Pant includes quick-access side pockets that can be easily accessed while sitting down, as well as two cavernous cargo pockets. Zippered leg openings make slipping them on over boots a breeze, while five belt loops and a gripper side and rear elastic waistband keep them in place.

The Full Season Taktix Jacket and Pant look as good as they perform, thanks to DuoTone accents. DuoTone increases effective concealment by overlaying darker, contrasting camo accent panels over standard camo patterns in key locations. Catering to the personal camo preferences of any hunter, Full Season Taktix Jackets and Pants are available in Realtree Original, Lost Camo XD, Realtree Xtra and Mossy Oak Break-Up COUNTRY.

ScentLok Full Season Taktix Overall Features

Carbon Alloy® technology

NeverWet® superhydrophobic coating permanently repels water and heavy oils

DuoTone technical overlay panels enhance concealment

Wicking treatment for moisture management

Deadly quiet micro tricot outer fabric

Micro fleece inner lining for warmth

Multiple camo patterns available

Men’s and women’s styles available

Sold as separates / Men’s sizes M – 8XL / Women’s sizes XS – 2XL

MSRP: 149.99 – $159.99 per piece

ScentLok Full Season Taktix Jacket Features

Extra-large chest pocket holds sidearm securely

Two zippered waist pockets

Two lower side pockets with hidden snap for extra storage

Abrasion-resistant shoulder and tail panels

Articulated sleeves

Underarm and shoulder gussets

Stretch fit cuff panel for a tapered, trim and secure fit

Safety harness access opening

ScentLok Full Season Taktix Pant Features

Eight pocket design

Gripper side and rear waistband for a secure fit

Articulated knees

Gusseted crotch and inner thigh

18” leg zippers

If you’ve been busted by a bruiser buck’s nose, you aren’t alone. Take heart; it doesn’t have to be that way. Make a new plan this season, and make ScentLok’s proven odor-control apparel the foundation of that plan. The all-new Full Season Taktix Jacket and Pant represent ScentLok’s most advanced line of hunting clothing ever… and, quite possibly, the best investment a deer hunter can make.