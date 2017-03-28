BEMAN ICS PRECISION HUNTER OFFERS THE HIGHEST TOLERANCES FOR BOWHUNTERS

Salt Lake City, UT – Elevate your game with America’s top-shelf bowhunting arrow—the Beman ICS Precision Hunter. The ICS Precision wraps the speed of advanced lightweight carbon with the highest tolerances in the Beman line-up. Made-in-the-USA carbon is designed specifically for high-strength durability and vital-piercing accuracy for quick kills and easy recovery.
- ICS Precision Hunter Features:
- Made in USA
- Straightness +/- .001
- 6.5MM S Diameter
- Size/GPI: 500-7.3, 400-8.4, 340-9.3, 300-9.5
- Direct fit 6.5mm S-nocks included
- MSRP: $80.99
For more information on the Beman ICS Precision Hunter arrow, visit www.beman.com
Comments
I’ve been using beman ICS Hunter for well over 13 years, always purchased them at Dicks Sporting Goods! $49.99 used a $10 off of $50 coupon and got six for like 40.00 something $$$ with tax, I don’t see the need to spend crazy money on a dozen arrows, that will eventually brake , get lost at my archery club (lol) I will now search for a brand of arrows in the $90.00 price range per dozen