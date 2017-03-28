BEMAN ICS PRECISION HUNTER OFFERS THE HIGHEST TOLERANCES FOR BOWHUNTERS

by

Salt Lake City, UT – Elevate your game with America’s top-shelf bowhunting arrow—the Beman ICS Precision Hunter. The ICS Precision wraps the speed of advanced lightweight carbon with the highest tolerances in the Beman line-up. Made-in-the-USA carbon is designed specifically for high-strength durability and vital-piercing accuracy for quick kills and easy recovery.

ICS Precision Hunter Features: Made in USA

Straightness +/- .001

6.5MM S Diameter

Size/GPI: 500-7.3, 400-8.4, 340-9.3, 300-9.5

Direct fit 6.5mm S-nocks included

MSRP: $80.99

For more information on the Beman ICS Precision Hunter arrow, visit www.beman.com