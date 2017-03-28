Menu
BEMAN ICS PRECISION HUNTER OFFERS THE HIGHEST TOLERANCES FOR BOWHUNTERS

Mar 28, 2017 by 1 Comment

Salt Lake City, UT – Elevate your game with America’s top-shelf bowhunting arrow—the Beman ICS Precision Hunter. The ICS Precision wraps the speed of advanced lightweight carbon with the highest tolerances in the Beman line-up. Made-in-the-USA carbon is designed specifically for high-strength durability and vital-piercing accuracy for quick kills and easy recovery.

    ICS Precision Hunter Features:

  • Made in USA
  • Straightness +/- .001
  • 6.5MM S Diameter
  • Size/GPI: 500-7.3, 400-8.4, 340-9.3, 300-9.5
  • Direct fit 6.5mm S-nocks included
  • MSRP: $80.99

For more information on the Beman ICS Precision Hunter arrow, visit www.beman.com

Comments

  1. Dean says:
    Mar 29, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    I’ve been using beman ICS Hunter for well over 13 years, always purchased them at Dicks Sporting Goods! $49.99 used a $10 off of $50 coupon and got six for like 40.00 something $$$ with tax, I don’t see the need to spend crazy money on a dozen arrows, that will eventually brake , get lost at my archery club (lol) I will now search for a brand of arrows in the $90.00 price range per dozen

    Reply

