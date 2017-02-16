JENSEN SCORES A PERFECT 900, AS TEAM MATHEWS SWEEPS THE 2017 VEGAS SHOOT.

by

Las Vegas, Nevada – Mathews Pros, Tanja Jensen, Sharon Carpenter and Holly Larson, swept the podium in the women’s compound division at the 2017 Las Vegas Championship on Sunday at South Point arena. Tanja Jensen delivered an amazing performance, as she became only the third women in history to score a perfect 900 over the three-day event.

Jensen, coming off a big win in Nimes last month, also took the Indoor World Cup Championship at South Point on Saturday night. After four qualifying events in Marrakesh, Bangkok, Nimes and Las Vegas she advanced to the finals to compete against the top 16 shooters in her division, where she defeated Andrea Marco for the series title.

Jensen was on top of her game in both events, shooting a total of 76 Xs. “I was pretty nervous,” said Jensen. “But my equipment performed flawlessly, and I was able to stay focused. I’m so happy to have won with the other women on my team.”

This marks two years in a row for Team Mathews in the women’s event. Jensen’s friend and training partner, Sarah Sonnichsen won the 2016 World Cup Final.

“We are so proud of Tanja, Sharon and Holly,” said Derek Phillips, Mathews Pro Staff Manager. “They’re tough competitors and it was great to see them all on the podium together.”