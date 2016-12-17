Menu
New Bowhunting Gear for 2016
Yeti Holiday Gift Pack

Dec 17, 2016

If you’re still wondering what to get the outdoorsman on your Christmas list this year, be sure to check out the Holiday Gift Pack from Yeti. The gift pack includes a Yeti hat for seeing further into the horizon, a Rambler to keep the drinks cold longer, and a bottle opener for popping open cold ones.

The Rambler just might be the most practical gift you could possibly give this season. Whether they’re sipping coffee in the deer stand or duck blind, in the truck going down the road, at the office, or hanging out in hunting camp, your friend or family member will put the Rambler  to use every day of the year.

The Yeti Holiday Gift Pack is $59.99.

Check it out at www.yeti.com.

