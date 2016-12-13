FIVE-TIME WORLD CHAMPION JESSE BROADWATER JOINS TEAM MATHEWS

by

Sparta, Wisconsin – Reigning World Cup Champion, Jesse Broadwater, has made the decision to join Mathews Pro Staff.

“I’m excited to hit the tournament trail with my new Mathews TRX,” said Broadwater. “Confidence in yourself and your equipment is everything in competitive archery. I have put these new bows through the ringer, and I have to say, I’m impressed! I have 100% confidence in the equipment, so the rest is up to me.”

Broadwater is a five-time World Champion and two-time Vegas Champion based out of Ellenton, Florida. This world-renowned archer travels the globe shooting in highly competitive ASA, NFAA, World Archery events. Broadwater will kick off his 2017 season with Mathews at the Iowa Pro AM, one of the premier archery tournaments in the country, with over 600 participants.

“We couldn’t be more proud to welcome Jesse Broadwater to our superstar team,” stated Mathews Pro Staff Manager, Derek Phillips. “His commitment to excellence both on and off the range makes him a world-class competitor.”