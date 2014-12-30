Firminator G3 The Ultimate All-In-One Planting Implement

by

With spring coming up in the next couple of months, it’s time to start preparing for the next season. When thinking about your food plots, Firminator has a product aimed at making it as easy as possible to prep, and plant your seeds.

Whether you own land, have a club lease or just access to hunt a small tract, there are few joys as satisfying as preparing, planting and watching the results of a quality food plot.

The benefits to wildlife and the improvements to hunting success are dramatic. Growing a good food plot is made easy, efficient and effective with a Firminator G-3, the all-in-one planting implement.

Firminator is known for having the highest-quality design, components and construction. And no wonder, unlike many products today, the Firminator is made in the U.S.A. The Firminator, from Ranew’s Outdoor Equipment based in Milner, Ga., comes in three sizes to take care of any planting situation, from a small plot that’s a fraction of an acre to a 1,000-acre field.

The Firminator G-3 is now available in 8 Foot, 6 Foot and 4 Foot models, plus there’s a 3 Foot model designed for ATV use.

The 8 Foot Firminator has a discing width of 91 inches and a cultipacker width of 94 inches. The 8 Foot Firminator weighs 1,800 pounds and requires a minimum recommended 45 h.p. It includes adjustable disc angle, disc scrapers, cultipacker mud scrapers and a center ripper bar. It has 16, 18-inch discs at 6-inch spacing. The seed hopper dimensions for the 8 Foot Firminator are 105×14.5×12 inches. Available options for the 8 Foot Firminator include a hydraulic tilt cylinder and cultipacker wheels upgradable to 16 inches.

The 6 Foot Firminator has a discing width of 67 inches and a cultipacker width of 70 inches. The 6 Foot Firminator weighs 1,450 pounds and requires a minimum recommended 30 h.p. The seed hopper dimensions for the 6 Foot Firminator are 75×14.5×12 inches. It includes adjustable disc angle, disc scrapers, cultipacker mud scrapers and a center ripper bar. It has 12, 18-inch discs at 6-inch spacing. Available options for the 6 Foot Firminator include a hydraulic tilt cylinder and cultipacker wheels upgradable to 16 inches.

The 4 Foot Firminator has a discing width of 43 inches and a cultipacker width of 46 inches. The 4 Foot Firminator weighs 965 pounds and requires a minimum recommended 20 h.p. for tractors. The seed hopper dimensions for the 4 Foot Firminator are 51×14.5×12 inches. It includes adjustable disc angle, disc scrapers, cultipacker mud scrapers and a center ripper bar. It has 12, 18-inch discs at 6-inch spacing. An available option for the 4 Foot Firminator is a hydraulic tilt cylinder.

The 3 Foot ATV Firminator has a discing width of 32 inches and a cultipacker width of 34 inches. The 3 Foot Firminator weighs 860 pounds and requires a minimum recommended 500cc ATV. The seed hopper dimensions for the 3 Foot Firminator are 34×14.5×12 inches. It includes a cultipacker and seeder with mud scrapers. It features six 14-inch discs at 6-inch spacing. An available option for the 3 Foot model is a seed agitator. Hook the Firminator ATV Model to the back of your ATV or UTV with the included tow bar sized for a 1 7/8-inch ball, or it also comes stock with a 3-point hitch to attach to a small tractor.

All Firminator models combine a heavy-duty disc harrow, a true agricultural grade cultipacker with a precision ground driven seed system capable of planting a variety of seed types. The Firminator is by far the most versatile piece of equipment in the food-plot industry. The operator can choose from a wide range of angle and pitch adjustments to perform many different functions. There is no need to disc the soil with other equipment before using The Firminator. This implement will do all the necessary work of planting a food plot from start to finish.