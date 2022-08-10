ARD Shooting System

Unlike previous red dot scopes, the ARD scope comes with an adjustable click dial/mount so bowhunters can quickly adjust the dial and shoot at different yardages from 20 yards to 80 yards and beyond. With the ARD system, bowhunters no longer have to worry about multiple pins or not being able to see through a peep sight.

The ARD system is perfect for bowhunters of all ages but bowhunters who wear glasses or struggle with a peep sight have found the ARD system to be extremely easy to use. Bowhunters who already own a red dot scope can purchase a Picatinny rail mount so they can use their own red dot with the ARD mount.