ARD Shooting System

ARD Shooting Systems has a new adjustable red dot scope system that was designed with bowhunters in mind. The Adjustable Red Dot (ARD) is a great alternative to pin sights which allows you to shoot with both eyes open.
With this adjustable red dot scope, bowhunters no longer need a peep sight or a kisser button. Simply aim the internal red dot and shoot.
Unlike previous red dot scopes, the ARD scope comes with an adjustable click dial/mount so bowhunters can quickly adjust the dial and shoot at different yardages from 20 yards to 80 yards and beyond. With the ARD system, bowhunters no longer have to worry about multiple pins or not being able to see through a peep sight.
The ARD system is perfect for bowhunters of all ages but bowhunters who wear glasses or struggle with a peep sight have found the ARD system to be extremely easy to use. Bowhunters who already own a red dot scope can purchase a Picatinny rail mount so they can use their own red dot with the ARD mount.
With the ARD system, bowhunters will have faster target acquisition and be able to dial in a new bow in minutes instead of hours. The price for the ARD system starts at $375. Learn more at www.adjustablereddot.com