With the monkey on his back, Justin Zarr made the trip back out west in search of redemption and a punched antelope tag to kick off the 2020 season. He was bowhunting Wyoming antelope with Big Horn Outfitters. It was the same place he visited in 2018 when he was the only archery antelope hunter to not fill a tag.

“I missed twice that week,” says Zarr. “I shot the blind window on the first day and shot right under a big goat on the last day.”

Scott Bakken from HHA Sports made the return trip as well.