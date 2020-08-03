The Drurys Make the Switch to Mathews

After 13 years with PSE bows in hand, the Drury’s have announced that they made the switch to Mathews bows. You’ll not likely find a more knowledgeable team of stone cold whitetail killers in the country. This fall, that team will proudly be hitting the woods with a Mathews bow in the mix.
The announcement came this morning via the Drury Outdoors podcast.
The Drury’s started things off by speaking of their long-time commitment to PSE. They spoke highly of the brand, the quality of PSE Bows, and their love for Pete Shepley. However, at the end of the day, the two companies were headed in different directions with their marketing vision.
“To make a long story short, basically, they emailed us and informed us that they let us go,” said Matt Drury. “They weren’t continuing on past our current contract with Bow Madness.”
Mark shared that Lee Lakosky gets the credit for connecting the Drury team to their initial contact with Mathews once discovering change was on the way for the two companies.
“Our connection with Mathews was an immediate bond,” says Mark. “It was a natural and beautiful fit.”
Mark’s brother, Terry, was also in on the podcast and spoke of the warm reception they received from the massive Mathews fan base. “The popularity of Mathews speaks for itself,” says Terry. “There’s a lot of guys shooting Mathews bows!”
The team had the opportunity to get together with Mathews staff to lay hands on the bows and shoot demos for first impressions, and to say they were impressed would be an understatement.
“It’s just a different feeling,” says Matt. “The bows just sit there when you shoot.”
“The combination of not noticing the bow go off, with incredible velocity and accuracy – that’s a deadly combination for a whitetail hunter,” says Mark. “It’s one I’m excited to take out to a treestand or blind with me.”
A big congrats to the Drury’s on their new direction and opportunity with Mathews.
Be watching for the Drury’s this fall as they hit the woods with their Mathews bows to take some of the biggest bucks you’ll find anywhere in the country.