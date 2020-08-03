The Drurys Make the Switch to Mathews

Mark shared that Lee Lakosky gets the credit for connecting the Drury team to their initial contact with Mathews once discovering change was on the way for the two companies.

“Our connection with Mathews was an immediate bond,” says Mark. “It was a natural and beautiful fit.”

Mark’s brother, Terry, was also in on the podcast and spoke of the warm reception they received from the massive Mathews fan base. “The popularity of Mathews speaks for itself,” says Terry. “There’s a lot of guys shooting Mathews bows!”

The team had the opportunity to get together with Mathews staff to lay hands on the bows and shoot demos for first impressions, and to say they were impressed would be an understatement.

“It’s just a different feeling,” says Matt. “The bows just sit there when you shoot.”