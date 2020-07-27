Centerpoint Amped 415 Crossbow Review

CNC-machined Aluminum Riser – Don’t let the price fool you. This crossbow is built tough. You’ll see it and feel it the first time you get the crossbow in your hands. It starts with its rugged CNC-machined riser, built tough, laying the foundation for the Amped 415.

Whisper Silencing System – Crossbows can be loud at the shot. Some companies just accept it as the way it is. However, CenterPoint set out to make a quieter, more vibration free system with the Amped. Their Whisper Silencing System includes string stops, limb dampeners and string silencers. It’s a nice combination that certainly helps reduce noise and vibration at the shot.

Speed + KE – Rarely will you find a crossbow at this price point delivering the performance, speed, and KE you’ll find with this one. The Amped boasts speeds up to 415 FPS and kinetic energy at 156 FPE.

Adjustable Foregrip – The adjustable foregrip is a nice, unique feature that allows the shooter to dial in the perfect fit for a customized shooting experience. It’s a nice addition for guys like me that want a versatile option for hunting with my kids, ranging in ages and size.