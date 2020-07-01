The Bow Shop Bible: The Ultimate Tool for Archers

The ultimate tool for archers has arrived! It’s the all-new Bow Shop Bible from Lancaster Archery. The app has just about everything imaginable for the archers wanting to do their own bow tech work.
Check it out in the video below…
What the App Offers
As you’ll see in the video above, the Bow Shop Bible app offers pretty much everything you need to know to get started knocking out bow work on your own. Whether you’re just getting started, or have been shooting for years, this tool will no doubt prove to be one of the handiest tools you’ll ever find.
It’s the best of the best in archery info, all compiled in one place, so you always have access to the knowledge you need to get the job done.
Included Topics
A few of the topics included in the app are:
Bowstring and Cable Replacement – Including exact specs for about every bow out there, new or old.
Archery Knots – How to tie in all the basic knots, servings, D-loops and more.
How to Set Up Your Sight Tape – Step by step process for getting your bow dialed in.
How to Use a Bow Press – The basics on being your own bow tech.
Installations – How to install everything your bow needs from top to bottom.
Tuning Your Bow – Paper tuning, torque tuning and more.
Arrow Building – Everything you need to know on how to build your own arrows, start to finish.
Spine Chart – All inclusive spine chart for most any arrow you could possibly want.
The price of the Bow Shop Bible app is $29.99. A small price to pay for a wealth of archery info right at your fingertips.
Check it out, download the app, and get started knocking out all the bow building and tuning chores on your own.