How to Use the HuntStand App for Turkey Hunting

Once you’ve selected a piece of property to hunt, you can then begin to narrow down the search through digital scouting. Digital scouting with a GPS and smartphone app is one of the greatest tools the hunter has ever known.

With features like 3D Mapview, HuntStand allows you to do a tremendous amount of scouting without ever setting foot on the property you’re planning to hunt. You can map out your initial plans from the comfort of your couch with ample features built in to get you started on the right path to finding game.