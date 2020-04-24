  1. Bowhunting Blog

How to Practice for Bowhunting Turkeys

By Brodie SwisherApril 24, 2020

Whether you’re preparing for the opener, or just staying sharp throughout the season, you need to be practicing your shot routine for bowhunting turkeys. 

Turkeys present one of the toughest bowhunting targets hunters face all season. There’s just not much room for error. That’s why practice is so important to stay sharp. 

Here’s a closer look at how to practice for bowhunting turkeys. 

How To Practice For Bowhunting Turkeys
How do you practice for bowhunting turkeys?

Ground Blind Practice

Hunting from a ground blind is the best way to kill a turkey with your bow, no doubt. You can get away with an incredible amount of movement  when hunting from the blind. 

But using a blind can come at a price. There will be restrictions. You will be limited in your visibility, hearing and shot angle, just to name a few. That’s why it’s so important to practice from the blind.

How To Practice For Bowhunting Turkeys
Have you practiced to make sure your arrow will clear the window?

Take the time to practice from a ground blind chair or stool. Practice shooting from your knees as well. Can you clear the window easily when shooting from the blind? Do you have enough room in your blind to come to full draw without making noise or bumping the side walls of the blind? 

Make sure you know the answer to these questions ahead of time. Spend plenty of time in the yard shooting from the blind. 

How To Practice For Bowhunting Turkeys
Super close shots from a ground blind can be tougher than you think.

Practice in the Timber

The majority of turkeys killed with a bow are taken in wide open fields from setups much like what we’d utilize when deer hunting. But don’t overlook the opportunity to practice in the timber. 

Everything looks a little different when it comes to hunting in the low-light conditions inside the woods. Distance judging can be tough, as well as seeing your pins in low-light conditions. 

Take the time to practice your routine in the timber and you’ll be ready to go when the opportunity comes, and you’ll build confidence for a run-n-gun bowhunting effort when the time is right. 

How To Practice For Bowhunting Turkeys
Be sure to practice in timber and low-light conditions as well as the wide open.

Practice From a Chair

When I go into the woods with plans to stay awhile, I like to utilize a turkey lounger chair for long hours against a tree. Yes, they are a pain to carry, but they can be worth their wait in gold when you’re sitting still for hours at a time. They are comfortable enough to take a nap in as you wait out your bird.

Aside from their comfort, the real beauty in these chairs is the fact that you can shoot your bow nice and easy from them. Just make sure you practice from your particular setup.

Take the time to make sure you have adequate limb/cam/string clearance from various angles.

How To Practice For Bowhunting Turkeys
Drawing and shooting from a seated position can be tougher than you think. Be sure to practice it before the hunt.

Practice Varying Target Positions & Postures

Be sure to practice and prepare yourself for a variety of positions and postures with turkeys. The latest target offerings from Delta McKenzie allow you to do just that with their series that includes a strutting bird, an upright/alert bird that’s not in strut, as well as a semi-strut gobbling turkey target.

The targets provide a more realistic practice routine, particularly when it comes to preparing yourself for varying shot positions of the wild turkey.

How To Practice For Bowhunting Turkeys
Do you know where to place your arrow when a bird is strutting or upright?

Conclusion

Be sure to practice both before and during the turkey season each year to boost your odds for punching more turkey tags season after season.   

A more realistic practice routine will help curb the misses and keep you in that smaller group of hunters that find success while bowhunting turkeys each spring. 

Brodie Swisher
Brodie Swisher
Brodie Swisher is a world champion game caller, outdoor writer, seminar speaker and Editor for Bowhunting.com. Brodie and his family live in the Kentucky Lake area of west Tennessee.
Post a Comment
You may also like:
Share your trophy photo