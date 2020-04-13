How Effective is a Head Shot on a Turkey with a Bow? Watch This!

When it comes to turkey hunting, the question of whether a head shot or body shot works best always seems to come up. Traditionalists tend to keep their shots in the body, while more daring archers aim for the head.
But just how effective is a head shot on a turkey with a bow? Is it as lethal as what you’d find with a body shot?
Check out the video below for a look at how quick things go down when a turkey is shot in the noggin.
Dead in Seconds
The gobbler in the video above was shot by my son, Aidan. The bird was dead in seconds. That’s why I love head shots with a bow. Much like when you shoot them with a shotgun, turkeys die quick when shot in the head with a broadhead.
Head shot turkeys typically die on the spot, or a short distance away. Head shots also greatly reduce the chances of crippling birds and failure to recover your turkey after the shot.
Sure, it’s a tough shot. It’s a shot that I honestly don’t recommend unless your bird is in nice and tight. A gobbler’s head is often moving about, making it difficult to get dialed in. But when he does finally stand still, it’s a doable target that can result in instant death.
How effective is a head shot on a turkey with a bow?
If you can shoot tight enough to make it happen, a head shot with a bow will be as deadly a shot you can possibly put on a bird this season.