COVID-19 Shuts Down Hunting Opportunities Across the Country

As hunters, we initially thought the history-making COVID-19 pandemic would have little impact on the outdoor lifestyle we live.

After all, we were told to work from home and stay home from school. It honestly seemed like a dream opportunity for the spring-time hunter of turkeys and black bear.

But now, with precautions tightening up even more, we’re seeing a different story. We’re now seeing how COVID-19 is shutting down a number of hunting opportunities across the country.