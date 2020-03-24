We’re living in some crazy days as we head into the spring season of 2020. The COVID-19 ordeal has greatly changed the way many people do life. It’s changed the way we work, play, eat, travel and attend church. We’ve seen store shelves emptied as people continue to make panic purchases of all kinds. Some items on the purchase list seem to make sense, while others leave us scratching our heads.
Also, out of fear, many people are turning assets and opportunities into cash, making the COVID-19 days a great time to strike a deal on the things you need…or just want.
So, if you’re going to make a panic purchase, you might as well make it good. Here’s a list of 7 Panic Purchases Hunters Should Make During COVID-19.
Buy the Bow
There’s never been a better time to score on the new bow you’ve had your eye on than now. Before COVID-19, you may have felt guilty about making such a purchase.
Now, in the midst of a pandemic, you buy his and her bows, as well as a couple extras for the kids, and you’ll look like the ultimate family man. It’s pretty much a win-win for everyone.
Note: This only works if you buy for the spouse/child as well.
Get the Gun
Nothing says, “A country boy can survive,” like the purchase of a gun during times of crisis. It sends a friendly reminder to the haters that we’re going to be okay, and that in good times or bad times – we still love our guns.
Lease the Property
Be on the lookout for hunting leases coming available this spring that may not have otherwise, thanks to COVID-19. Whether from fear, or financial strain, there are sure to be some fresh openings and opportunities this spring to join a hunting lease for the remainder of the year.
Our friends at Hunting Lease Network can help you find the property you’re looking for this season. Be sure to check them out.
Buy the Farm
If you’re looking to go big, there’s no better time than now to buy the farm you’ve been dreaming about. You can bet some sellers are freaking out right now.
It’s a great time to low-ball and score on your dream farm. Buy it cheap, and close on it fast!
Fill the Tank
Gas prices are nearly as low as they were 20 years ago, making now a great time to fill the tanks in your truck, ATV, UTV, boat, tractor, chain saw, weed whacker and more. It could change quick! Fill the tanks now.
Book the Hunt
With the uncertainty of what’s to come in the months ahead, outfitters are eager to book hunts for the fall. Cancellations are sure to come, so keep an eye out for a great deal, or last-minute booking opportunity at a killer price.
Be sure to check out our Outfitters page right here at Bowhunting.com for some great opportunities to book the hunt of a lifetime.
Stock Up on ElmiShield Hunt Core Body Foam
Our friends at Hunter Safety System introduced the ElimiShield product several years ago.
The ElimiShield Hunt Core Body Foam is a great product for reducing human odor, but it also helps eliminate the spread of germs, bacteria and viruses. In fact, it kills 99.99% of germs and odor-causing bacteria upon application and continues working to reduce odor long after application.
Now’s a great time to buy it by the case. Use it to keep your home and work place safe and clean, and any leftovers you have will be put to use in the fall hunting season.
Final Word
We hope you learn to make the most of these crazy days we’re living in by spending some quality time with the ones that matter most in your life.
Be smart, stay safe, and enjoy the days you’ve been given.
And if you do “need” to make a panic purchase during COVID-19…purchase wisely, my friends.