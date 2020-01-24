by

Broadheads always seem to find their place as one of our hottest categories each year as bowhunters continue their search to find the best of the best in accuracy, dependability, and devastation on game. The 2020 year ushered in some impressive new broadhead options across the industry in both mechanical and fixed blade options. Here’s a look at the top new broadheads for 2020 we found at this year’s ATA show, in no particular order.

Annihilator Broadheads

The Annihilator broadheads have a design that eliminates all the surfaces that could cause inconsistent flight. Their award winning, back-scoop wedge allows for better penetration, due to the displaced material that gets pushed away from the center mass of the arrow. A 3 pack of 100 grain heads is $54.99, and a 3 pack of 125 grain heads, comes in at $56.99.

Muzzy Shank

The Shank Broadhead is Muzzy’s first ever 2-blade, over the top expandable broadhead. It has a stainless steel Trocar tip, and a machined aluminum ferrule. It has a three quarter inch diameter when in flight, and a 1 ¾” cutting diameter. A 5-pack of these broadheads costs $39.99, and is available in 100 grains.

Iron Will Wide Series

Iron Will’s Wide Series Broadheads are made with extremely strong Grade 5 Titanium and hardened stainless steel ferrules. They have a 1 and ⅜” main blade, and ¾” bleeder blades. They’re available in multiple weight options from 100 to 225 grains, and come with a lifetime warranty. The price of a three pack ranges from $99.95 to $109.95, depending on the weight.

B3 Archery Exoskeletal MEG

The MEG from B3 Archery is a stainless steel 3 blade expandable that’s available in 125 grains. There are no external bands, o-rings, or washers. It’s compact design was built for field tip accuracy. When opened, it has a 1 3/4 inch cutting diameter and the curved blades allow for better penetration. A 2-pack of these broadheads includes one practice tip, and comes at a price of $39.99.

NAP DK4

NAP’s newest broadhead is a hybrid called the DK4. It features a pivoting fixed blade, as well as 2 bleeder blades that open on impact. The fixed blade was designed to pivot around bone, while maintaining momentum through the animal. It comes in 2 different fixed blade sizes, 1 ¾ or 1 ⅜ inches. They’re available in either 100 or 125 grains, and cost $39.99 for a 3 pack.

Montec M3

The M3 is made of one solid piece of 420 stainless steel. It’s non-vented design allows for quieter flight, and makes it easier to sharpen. It has a 1 1/16 inch cutting diameter and is only available in 100 grains. A 3 pack will come at a price of $46.95.

Swat Broadheads Hybrid TI

The Hybrid TI by Swat Broadheads is the first of its kind. It can be shot as either a fixed, or a mechanical head depending on what you prefer. It’s 4 blades have a total cutting diameter of 2 ⅝ inches. It has a hardened titanium ferrule, and is available in 85 or 100 grains. A 3 pack of these broadheads will come at a price of $49.95.

New Era Archery Zeus

The Zeus broadhead has a design that allows you to change the broadhead weight by switching the tip from their 100 grain tip, to their 125 grain tip. Its main blades have a cutting diameter of 1 ½ inches, and the bleeder blades have a cut of ⅞”. The 2 main blades are spring loaded, and when contacting bone, they collapse down, then reopen after passing through. A 3 pack comes at a price of $54.95.

Ramcat Diamondback Hybrid

The Diamondback Hybrid has 2 main mechanical blades that have a cutting diameter of a little over 2 inches, and a single bevel fixed blade in the front, that has a ⅞ inch cutting diameter. This broadhead uses an o-ring to hold the mechanical blades in place while in flight. A 3 pack of the Diamondback Hybrid broadheads will cost $39.99.

SIK F3

The F3 broadhead has a unique design, thanks to their 3 overlapping, stainless steel blades. It has a 1 and 3/16 inch cutting diameter, and the stainless steel ferrule features a durable, hybrid tip. They are sold in 100 grain 3 packs and cost $44.99.

