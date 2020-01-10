Would You Buy These 5 Hunting Wearables?

by

A lot of the fun built into the annual ATA show are the garments and goods designed to be worn by hunters. They are typically products created to help you hunt quieter, safer, or more comfortably. Some are genius. Others are goofy. But they all lead us to ask the question to our hunting buddies, “Would you buy it?” Here’s a look at 5 hunting wearables that’ll do just that.

HSS Heated Muff-Pak

The HSS Heated Muff-Pak is a great tool to help keep your hands warm and toasty during the winter months. It simply straps around your waist and lays across your lap. It runs off a USB power bank supply and will keep your hands warm for up to 5 hours. Are you manly enough to wear a muff to the deer woods? Would you buy it?

Qalo Ring

Would you trade out your wedding ring for a silicone band? Would your spouse even allow it? QALO silicone wedding rings are made specifically for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. The bands are built to provide a safe, comfortable alternative to your wedding ring bands. They make a lot of sense for those who work and hunt with their hands. Think about all those close calls and what-if moments when your wedding band encountered something that wouldn’t budge. Would you buy it?

Scentlok BE:1 Reactor Vest Plus

The new BE:1 Reactor Vest Plus from Scentlok has heating options built into it to maximize your comfort on cold weather hunts. It looks good, fits nice and keeps you toasty. It’s got two heating elements in the chest and one in the back, powered by any USB power bank. Question is, would you mess with a battery powered garment? Would you buy it?

Scent Crusher Rapid Mobile Shower

This one from Scent Crusher looks a little goofy. And you’ll no doubt feel like the marshmallow man while wearing it. It basically serves as a ozone shower. But will it work? Is it safe to wear in your truck en route to your hunt? Would you buy it?

Tethrd Phantom Tree Saddle

Saddle hunting is one of the hottest things going for mobile hunting these days. Saddles like the new Tethrd Phantom allow you to pack super light in your efforts to stay on the move as deer activity changes throughout the season. And despite what you might think, saddles are actually really safe. However, skeptics would say different. They might also say a saddle makes you look and feel like you’re wearing a diaper. Is it worth it? Would you buy it?

