Would You Buy These 5 Hunting Wearables?

Jan 10, 2020 by 2 Comments

A lot of the fun built into the annual ATA show are the garments and goods designed to be worn by hunters. They are typically products created to help you hunt quieter, safer, or more comfortably. Some are genius. Others are goofy. But they all lead us to ask the question to our hunting buddies, “Would you buy it?” Here’s a look at 5 hunting wearables that’ll do just that.

HSS Heated Muff-Pak

The HSS Heated Muff-Pak is a great tool to help keep your hands warm and toasty during the winter months. It simply straps around your waist and lays across your lap. It runs off a USB power bank supply and will keep your hands warm for up to 5 hours. Are you manly enough to wear a muff to the deer woods?  Would you buy it?
Qalo Ring

Would you trade out your wedding ring for a silicone band?  Would your spouse even allow it? QALO silicone wedding rings are made specifically for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. The bands are built to provide a safe, comfortable alternative to your wedding ring bands. They make a lot of sense for those who work and hunt with their hands. Think about all those close calls and what-if moments when your wedding band encountered something that wouldn’t budge. Would you buy it?
Scentlok BE:1 Reactor Vest Plus

The new BE:1 Reactor Vest Plus from Scentlok has heating options built into it to maximize your comfort on cold weather hunts. It looks good, fits nice and keeps you toasty. It’s got two heating elements in the chest and one in the back, powered by any USB power bank. Question is, would you mess with a battery powered garment? Would you buy it?

Scentlok-Reactor-Vest-Plus

It’s warm and comfortable, but it requires a battery. Would you buy it?

Scent Crusher Rapid Mobile Shower

This one from Scent Crusher looks a little goofy. And you’ll no doubt feel like the marshmallow man while wearing it. It basically serves as a ozone shower. But will it work? Is it safe to wear in your truck en route to your hunt? Would you buy it?
Scent Crusher

BHOD prostaffer, Dustin DeCroo, suits up in the Rapid Mobile Shower suit from Scent Crusher.

Tethrd Phantom Tree Saddle

Saddle hunting is one of the hottest things going for mobile hunting these days. Saddles like the new Tethrd Phantom allow you to pack super light in your efforts to stay on the move as deer activity changes throughout the season. And despite what you might think, saddles are actually really safe. However, skeptics would say different. They might also say a saddle makes you look and feel like you’re wearing a diaper. Is it worth it? Would you buy it?
Tethrd-Nation - hunting wearables

The guys at Southern Ground Hunting are big fans of the new Tethrd Phantom.

We want to hear from you. Comment below and let us know which products you’d be willing to try, as well as the ones you wouldn’t be caught dead using or wearing.
Comments

  1. CLINTON LOVELACE says:
    Jan 10, 2020 at 10:18 am

    I am 65 years old. I have been hunting since I was 14 years old. So NO, I would not wear them. Old school thought. Dress In Layers. In Texas deer season before daylight yes, it may be as low as twenty or thirty degrees. But then once the sun starts to rise and the deer start moving it warms up fast. Why go high tech with something that can fail on you at the worst possible time. Start from the bottom layer and layer up. If you get hot take a layer off.

  2. Randy McClellan says:
    Jan 10, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    If Tethered sent me a saddle I’d wear it and every hunter I know would be jealous. This is a game changer in mobile hunting. I’ve never shot a deer out of a blind, only sit in them with youth hunters. I’m 61, been hunting since I took hunter safety in 4-H when I was 12. Love being mobile.

