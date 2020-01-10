Would You Buy These 5 Hunting Wearables?

A lot of the fun built into the annual ATA show are the garments and goods designed to be worn by hunters. They are typically products created to help you hunt quieter, safer, or more comfortably. Some are genius. Others are goofy. But they all lead us to ask the question to our hunting buddies, “Would you buy it?” Here’s a look at 5 hunting wearables that’ll do just that.
HSS Heated Muff-Pak
Qalo Ring
Scentlok BE:1 Reactor Vest Plus
The new BE:1 Reactor Vest Plus from Scentlok has heating options built into it to maximize your comfort on cold weather hunts. It looks good, fits nice and keeps you toasty. It’s got two heating elements in the chest and one in the back, powered by any USB power bank. Question is, would you mess with a battery powered garment? Would you buy it?
Scent Crusher Rapid Mobile Shower
Tethrd Phantom Tree Saddle
I am 65 years old. I have been hunting since I was 14 years old. So NO, I would not wear them. Old school thought. Dress In Layers. In Texas deer season before daylight yes, it may be as low as twenty or thirty degrees. But then once the sun starts to rise and the deer start moving it warms up fast. Why go high tech with something that can fail on you at the worst possible time. Start from the bottom layer and layer up. If you get hot take a layer off.
If Tethered sent me a saddle I’d wear it and every hunter I know would be jealous. This is a game changer in mobile hunting. I’ve never shot a deer out of a blind, only sit in them with youth hunters. I’m 61, been hunting since I took hunter safety in 4-H when I was 12. Love being mobile.