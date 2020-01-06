Dudley Leaves Hoyt, What Bow is Next?

by

Big or small, a new year always seems to bring about change. It’s certainly true for the hunter that’s carved out a living in the hunting industry. And if you’ve followed Nock On TV’s, John Dudley, on social media lately, you’ve probably heard that he’s got some big changes coming in the way of a new bow sponsor for 2020. Dudley has been preaching the word on Hoyt bows for a number of years now. However, a recent post on Instagram shared that he was at the end of his contract with Hoyt, and big changes were coming for 2020.

Dudley recently posted a big buck photo of a deer he killed on his home farm. The huge buck was taken with Dudley’s Hoyt RX-4 compound bow, but the story starts out with:

“Last Light Last Night – I thought I would share the story of this monster whitetail I took right at the very end of my Hoyt contract…”

The story goes on to share how Dudley overcame all the pre-hunt fumbles, such as forgetting his camera, having a flat tire on the bike he planned to ride in to his stand, etc. But despite a rough start and a slow evening on stand, Dudley had a familiar buck step out at last light. In true Dudley fashion, he drops the string and perfectly executes the 50 yard shot on an Iowa giant.

Dudley wraps up his post with:

“I was overcome with emotion as this relationship that I considered a perfect 10, ended appropriately so, bottom pin with a perfect 10. Thank you again, Hoyt! You have been absolutely amazing and I couldn’t be more grateful for you! As for the future, buckle up Nock on Nation! There are some amazing things in store for all of us, and it begins this Thursday at the 2020 ATA show.”

The big question – what bow will Dudley be shooting next?

Some speculate that he’ll return to Mathews where he spent his early career working with the Mathews team.

Dig a little deeper and you’ll find that PSE has recently posted, “Huge news coming from PSE at 2020 ATA Show,” on their website’s homepage. Will Dudley be shooting a PSE in 2020?

After all, he did recently bring on PSE boss, Pete Shepley, as a guest on Nock On Podcast #254.

Dudley Leaves Hoyt, What Bow is Next?

I guess we’ll wait and see what the big news is all about this week as the announcements unfold at the ATA show.

We all know that a product sponsorship can come and go. Unfortunately, far too often, things can get ugly when these changes take place. Hats off to Dudley in the way he honored the relationship and partnership he’s had with Hoyt over the years.

Check back here this week for a look at all the ATA show has to offer – including what bow John Dudley will be shooting next.