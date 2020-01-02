by

Muddy continues to build on their impressive line of hunting gear with the release of the all-new Muddy LR1300X Rangefinder for 2020. The company has carved out their place in the hunting industry over the last decade offering some of the best of the best in treestands, camera arms, and a growing list of gear. But now, quality rangefinders are becoming a new niche for the company that seems to have something for every hunter. Check out the latest in our Muddy LR1300X Rangefinder Review.

First Impressions

Out of the box you’ll find a slim and sleek unit that fits nicely in the hand. It’s got a textured back end where it makes contact with your hand. It seems to help prevent slipping and sliding of the rangefinder in the pit of your hand, between your thumb and index finger. It’s compact in size, comparable to other rangefinders on the market. It’s not too big, nor is it too small. The Power/Range button sits forward in the unit. It lines up perfectly with my middle finger. Other rangefinders I’ve used in the past seem to have the power/range button toward the back, so I naturally want to push the rear button, which on the Muddy is the Mode button. Not a big issue, just something to get use to.

Specs on the Muddy LR1300X Rangefinder

As the name implies, the LR1300X features a 1300 yard range, so it’s pretty much got all the distance reading ability you could possibly want. It’s built in a rugged, magnesium housing and has 6X magnification through a 26mm glass lens. It’s built with IP54 water protection to help you battle the elements and a durable rubber trim to help it stay quiet as it swings at your side or at you waist. Other features include: scan mode, speed measuring, angle measurement and compensation and a battery indicator. The unit is powered by a single CR2 battery.

On the Range

I stepped out on the range to test the Muddy LR1300X rangefinder for myself and quickly liked what I saw. The unit is plenty bright and delivers great clarity for such an affordable rangefinder. It has a focus ring on the back end to keep things crisp and sharp. I tested it against several known distances out to 150 yards and found it to be right on the money. It even went toe to toe in accuracy with several other rangefinders that are among favorites in my pack. I’ll do some long distance testing with it when I have the chance to get beyond my 150 yard max here at my home farm. Distance measuring response seems to be plenty fast making your range readings quick and easy for when you’ve got a live target out front.

The various modes offer Line of Sight Distance – measuring the line from which the the laser travels from unit to target, as well as Horizontal Distance – measuring the distance between the unit and target without including any extra distance caused by upward or downward slope. The angle displayed is compensated for in range measurement giving you a more accurate measurement to your target.

My only complaint on this new rangefinder unit is that it comes with a short lanyard. It’s not something you can wear around your neck. It has more of a wrist strap, so you don’t drop it while in use. Not a deal breaker. I can add my own strap, or simply use the included case that has a belt loop and carabiner. Otherwise, the Muddy LR1300X is a slick little rangefinder that offers plenty of performance and accuracy at a great price – $229.99.

See more on the Muddy LR1300X Rangefinder at www.gomuddy.com.