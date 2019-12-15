by

Joe Rogan. He’s got one of biggest voices the celebrity world has ever known. He’s a comedian, MMA commentator, podcast host, former actor and host of the Fear Factor TV show. After beginning his comedy career in the late ’80s near Boston, Rogan moved to L.A. in 1994. He started working for the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 1997, stoking the fire of fight-crazed fans around the world. He’s a funny dude. He’s got a big mouth. He knows how to entertain. But is Joe Rogan good for hunting?

In recent years, guys like Cameron Hanes, Steven Rinella, and John Dudley have invested their time and talents into seeing Rogan fulfill what could be his greatest accomplishment yet, becoming a hunter. And not just any hunter. Over the last few years, Rogan has been exposed to what hardcore bowhunting for big game is all about. Recent years have found him elk hunting the west and chasing Axis deer in Hawaii. He’s come to love wild meat at his dinner table. Better yet, he’s not afraid to tell all about it.

He’s an advocate for the pursuit of wild game for food. He’s stated that elk and jalapenos are his favorite meal. On his Instagram account he posted, “I could try to describe how delicious this (elk) is, but words will never adequately capture it. #ieatelk”

He loves to hunt elk. He loves to eat elk. And he’s telling his audience all about it. The field-to-table mentality of hunting wild game for food is proving to be the back door approach to helping non-hunters make a connection to hunting. Joe Rogan is making it happen.

Watch Rogan heart-shoot a big bull elk at 75 yards in the video below…

Rogan has a unique platform. He’s got an opportunity to reach the masses through a multifaceted media network. He’s got 8.1 million IG followers. No, he’s not necessarily reaching hunters with his message. He’s doing better than that. He’s reaching non-hunters. He’s even reaching anti-hunters. He’s honestly reaching an audience that no person within the hunting industry could ever reach. Rednecks tend to reach rednecks. Hunters hang out with other hunters. As hunters, we often do a pretty lousy job at hunter recruitment. In fact, many hunters do more harm than good when it comes to putting the hunting lifestyle in a positive light to the non-hunting/anti-hunting communities. That’s why we need guys outside the hunting industry in our corner when it comes to hunter recruitment. We need guys with a big mouth, a voice, a platform that can pioneer and plow new ground.

Is Joe Rogan perfect? Not a chance. Do I agree with everything he stands for? Not even close. But Rogan has the chance to reach an audience that today’s hunter can’t touch.

Is Joe Rogan good for hunting?

As long as he is preaching a solid message of the goodness of hunting and the outdoors and recruiting hunters for the years to come, I’d say yes – yes, Joe Rogan is good for hunting.

Question is, who are you investing in? We often surround ourselves with other hunters, but how often do we take the time to share our passion for hunting with a non-hunter? From the work-place, church, or school – who can you recruit and invest in to help ensure the sport of hunting continues to be an opportunity for generations to come? Take the time. Make the investment. Take someone hunting.