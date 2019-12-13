Get Yeti for Christmas

Loadout GoBox 30 ($249.99)

www.yeti.com

Help your hunter stay organized this season with the gift of the Yeti Loadout GoBox 30. Its the perfect solution for keeping gear ready for the next adventure. Typical gear cases aren’t built to stand up to the demands of the outdoors, and often lack organizational capabilities. That's not the case with the Loadout GoBox 30. It's built to be nearly indestructible, and will endure season after season in the sun, negative temps in the field, and the daily abuse of being lugged in and out of the truck, the boat, and the blind.