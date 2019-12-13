Christmas is almost here, and if you're still on the search for the perfect gift for your hunter or outdoorsman, be sure to give the great gear from Yeti a look for a variety of gear options that are sure to please. They've got stuff for the whole family. Even dogs, too! Get Yeti for Christmas, and you'll be good to go. Here's a look at some of the top picks for this season.
Yeti Rambler 26oz Bottle ($39.99)
The Rambler 26 oz. Bottle is the perfect gift for your friend, family, or neighbor. It's the drinkware they'll use every day, all day. The Rambler Bottles come with a TripleHaul Cap, are equipped with double-wall vacuum insulation, and are made of durable 18/8 stainless steel. You'll find a variety of DuraCoat color options to please any guy or girl. Say goodbye to spills and messes! This bottle keeps your beverage where you want it until you need it.
Badge Logo Hoodie ($49.99)
They look cool, and they're super comfortable. The Yeti Badge Logo Hoodie is the go-to hoodie that every man, woman, boy, or girl will want to own, so make sure it's under the tree this year for the ones you love the most. There's a variety of color options to meet every need, no matter the flavor they desire.
Camo Mesh Trucker Hat ($24.99)
Who would have ever thought a cooler company hat would be one of the most popular hats to be found on the head of a hunter or outdoorsman? It's true. Guys love Yeti hats. So check out one of the latest - the Camo Mesh Trucker Hat. It's one you can hunt in, or just look good hanging out around hunting camp. The front is solid brown, with a brown, tan, and orange YETI badge, while the mesh back features the Yeti custom camo pattern and a snap back closure.
Daytrip Lunch Bag ($79.99)
The ultimate lunch bag has arrived. Whether you're packing it to the office, or the kids are carrying it to school, this lunch bag will be a hit. Built with Yeti's insulation power and fold-and-go design, it's sure to keep your lunch fresh until you're ready for it. It's light, yet tough, designed to handle all the daily abuse your family can dish out.
Crossroads Tote 16 ($179.99)
This tote is super tough, yet functional, making it a great option for hauling all your essentials to the work place. It's 16-liter capacity features a designated laptop and tablet pockets and two collapsible interior pockets for your Rambler Bottles. It's built with 1000D Nylon material and lined with 420D Nylon ripstop, this tote’s sturdy-yet-comfortable build gets you where you’re going without sweating the small stuff.
Panga 75 ($349.99)
This ain't your grand-daddy's duffel bag! The Panga 75 is an ultra-durable, fully submersible dry duffel. This dry bag is built to take a beating and keep your gear dry regardless of whether you're chasing, bucks, ducks, fish, or moose in Alaska. The Panga line of bags delivers a whole new category of waterproof storage for the adventurous hunter.
Trailhead Dog Bed ($299.99)
Yeti has your dog covered for Christmas as well this year with the all-new Trailhead Dog Bed. This two-in-one setup is built to meet the needs of your favorite adventure-loving companion. The Trailhead Dog Bed features a Home Base and a removable Travel Pad. Your pup will love the cushy pad and pillow bolster, and you’ll appreciate the easy-to-clean materials.
Loadout GoBox 30 ($249.99)
Help your hunter stay organized this season with the gift of the Yeti Loadout GoBox 30. Its the perfect solution for keeping gear ready for the next adventure. Typical gear cases aren’t built to stand up to the demands of the outdoors, and often lack organizational capabilities. That's not the case with the Loadout GoBox 30. It's built to be nearly indestructible, and will endure season after season in the sun, negative temps in the field, and the daily abuse of being lugged in and out of the truck, the boat, and the blind.
