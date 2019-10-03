Menu
LaCrosse Atlas Boot Review

Oct 3, 2019 by Leave a Comment

LaCrosse has long been known for building the best of the best in rubber hunting boots. Hunters wearing LaCrosse knee boots have stomped and tromped through swamps, creeks, timber, and fields for decades. But for 2019, LaCrosse changed their game a bit with the introduction of several new boot styles for hunters. One in particular that’s grabbing a lot of attention is the new LaCrosse Atlas hunting boot. I’ve had a chance to try out the 8″ non-insulated Atlas boots and kick them around a bit to see how they perform. Below you’ll find a closer look at this new boot in our LaCrosse Atlas boot review.

Atlas-Feature

Shopping for new boots this fall? Check out the comfort and performance you’ll find in the LaCrosse Atlas hunting boots.

Out of the Box Comfort

Some boots take considerable break-in time before you find the comfort they were designed to deliver. Others are built for comfort right out of the box. That’s the case with these Atlas boots. I found them to be a comfortable option right out of the box with a cushioned foot bed that is easy on the feet. There was no pinching or binding on the toes. Just a solid support for the entire foot.

Atlas Insole

The Atlas has an incredibly comfortable foot bed to cushion your feet.

First Impressions

The boots have a tough look about them with a beefy rubber toe cap and heel. Think of it like a rubberized tread plate for the toe and heel of your boot – two areas that typically take a lot of the abuse. The boot has what the company calls their DuraFit Heel Cup to give your foot a solid and snug support foundation and to keep your foot in place without slipping and sliding. As previously mentioned, the super-comfortable foot bed is what really grabbed my attention on these boots. It’s an EVA midsole that delivers superior cushioning and shock absorption underfoot. They honestly feel more like something you’d find in a tennis shoe, yet they have plenty of ankle support to keep you upright.

Atlas Toe

The Atlas boot is built tough with a reinforced toe cap and heel.

How They’re Made

This boot is built from the ground up with the hunter in mind. The LXG rubber compound creates an outsole with superior traction and grip, regardless of whether you’re hunting on wet or dry ground. The boot has what the company calls their InfiniTrac outsole lugs designed to provide great stability on any terrain. It’s definitely a more aggressive tread –  one that I found to keep my feet where they need to be, regardless of whether I’m walking in mud, wet grass, or climbing treestand steps.

Lacrosse atlas boot review - Atlas Soles

The lugged outsole on the Atlas boots provides greater traction on any surface.

The test boots I have are a non-insulated version of the Atlas, but you can also get the boot in a 400G, 800G and 1200G PrimaLoft insulation. PrimaLoft insulation is one of the most popular insulation materials in boots and garments these days, providing superior insulation in a lighter load.

Lacrosse atlas boot review - Atlas Pair

Whether you’re looking for an early season boot, or one built with late-season warmth, the Atlas has you covered with a variety of insulation options.

The boots also feature a Dry-Core waterproof lining to keep your feet dry no matter what the elements throw your way. This Dry-Core barrier was designed to allow moisture from your feet to escape without letting water in. It’s a pretty slick system, built to keep you dry and comfortable on your all-day hunts.

Lacrosse atlas boot review - Atlas Upper Dry Core

The Dry-Core barrier keeps your feet dry and comfortable.

Up top you’ll find a nubuck leather upper combined with a tough, abrasion resistant material for protection, performance and durability. The boots are built like a tank on the exterior, yet provide plenty of comfort on the inside. The boots are available in brown, Mossy Oak Break Up and Realtree Edge color options.

The non-insulated Atlas boot is an 8″ boot that weighs in at 3.3 pounds and is priced at $170.

Check out the Atlas, as well as the complete line of LaCrosse boots, at www.lacrossefootwear.com.

