How to Boost Your Cell Phone Signal to Stay Connected

Staying connected and in reach to family, friends, or work while away on hunting trips has always been a struggle. Sure, we like the idea of unplugging from society and leaving the world of electronics behind while we’re off in pursuit of hunting adventure. But sometimes that’s just not practical. There are times when we simply need to stay connected. For years, Bowhunting.com founder, Todd Graf, struggled with a cell signal while spending time at his two favorite hunting camps in Wisconsin and Illinois. Both camps had those spots with lousy cell service and dropped calls were the norm. Finally, Graf found a solution for staying connected while in hunting camp or on the road when cell signals were slim to none.

What’s the answer?

Todd came across a product called Drive Reach by WeBoost. They offer in-vehicle cellular signal booster designed to provide strong cellular connectivity in cars, trucks and RVs. It immediately made the difference for Todd at his camps and on the road with fewer dead zones and faster upload/download speeds. This allows our team to load and send trail cam photos, check the weather and wind direction and many other tasks we rely on a cell signal for.

How Powerful is It?

The new in-vehicle cellular signal booster boasts uplink output power capabilities of 29.5 dBm and 50 dB gain – the maximum allowable gain under FCC standards – allowing it to boost signal strength from locations over two times further away from cell signal towers than previous models. This provides users with the strongest connection and fastest data rate available in the mobile amplifier market.

How It Works

Signal boosters increase cell signal by collecting signals with a powerful antenna, delivering those signals to the booster, amplifying the cell signals so your devices receive them, and delivering your device’s boosted signals back to the cell tower.

The company makes boosters for your vehicle, hunting, camp, home or office. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to stay connected when you need it the most. For your safety, security and peace of mind, give WeBoost a look to stay connected this hunting season. See more at www.weboost.com.