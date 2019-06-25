Team Mathews Dominates ASA Pro/Am in London, KY

by

A season of success continues for Team Mathews as they once again dominated the competition at the the recent ASA Pro/Am in London, KY. The team cleaned up, claiming 9 of 12 total podium spots including a clean sweep of the Men’s and Women’s Open Pro classes. It was quite an impressive showing for a team that’s having one of their best tournament seasons yet.

Here’s a breakdown of the winners…

Levi Morgan | Men’s Open Pro

Andy Callaway | Men’s Open Pro

Brandon Reyes | Men’s Open Pro

Cara Kelly | Women’s Open Pro

Erin McGladdery | Women’s Open Pro

Kailey Johnston | Women’s Open Pro

Chris Perkins | Men’s Known Pro

Robert Householder | Men’s Known Pro

Bill McCall | Senior Pro