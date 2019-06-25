A season of success continues for Team Mathews as they once again dominated the competition at the the recent ASA Pro/Am in London, KY. The team cleaned up, claiming 9 of 12 total podium spots including a clean sweep of the Men’s and Women’s Open Pro classes. It was quite an impressive showing for a team that’s having one of their best tournament seasons yet.
Here’s a breakdown of the winners…
Levi Morgan | Men’s Open Pro
Andy Callaway | Men’s Open Pro
Brandon Reyes | Men’s Open Pro
Cara Kelly | Women’s Open Pro
Erin McGladdery | Women’s Open Pro
Kailey Johnston | Women’s Open Pro
Chris Perkins | Men’s Known Pro
Robert Householder | Men’s Known Pro
Bill McCall | Senior Pro
Brodie Swisher
Latest posts by Brodie Swisher (see all)
- Team Mathews Dominates ASA Pro/Am in London, KY - Jun 25, 2019
- Rinella’s MeatEater Acquires First Lite Hunting Apparel Brand - Jun 18, 2019
- Burris Oracle Bow Sight Review - Jun 18, 2019
Speak Your Mind