Budget Friendly Gift Ideas for the Hunting Dad

If you're still shopping for the perfect Father's Day gift for the hunting dad, we've got you covered. With a little help from our Bowhunting.com Ambassadors, we've put together a list of some great gifts that most anyone can afford. Here's a look at 10 Budget Friendly Gifts for the Hunting Dad - all under $75.
ThermaRest Z Seat ($14.95)
Help Dad say goodbye to an uncomfortable sit in the treestand, ground blind, or at the stadium with this accordion-style, closed-cell foam butt cushion. It's the perfect solution for using on the hunt, or back at camp. It's virtually indestructible and incredibly light, making it a cinch to tote to the woods.
HME Digital Hanging Scale ($64.99)
A digital scale is a handy tool that'll allow your dad to weigh his deer, turkey, fish, equipment or whatever else he wants to get an accurate weight on. It's small in size but can weigh up to 880lb. It's powered by 2 AA batteries and has a mode function, battery indicator, overload indicator, and auto off.
Havalon Piranta Edge ($40.49)
It's the best selling knife in the Havalon lineup, and it'll help your dad make short work of the skinning chores when he kills his next deer. It's a great replaceable-blade knife designed for easier skinning and field dressing of any kind of wild game. This is one gift he'll really appreciate and use season after season.
Vortex Solo Monocular ($74.99)
The Solo is the perfect solution for a quick reference when you want to bring an object closer to the eye. It's a monocular that delivers quality viewing for hunters wanting to bring the game a bit closer. With models that weigh between 5.6 ounces and 9.7 ounces, this monocular is ultra-compact. From deer hunting to turkey hunting, and everything in between, the Solo makes a great addition to any gear list.
Realtree EZ Pic Cell Phone Holder ($20.99)
Help Dad document the hunt with the Realtree EZ Pic Cell Phone Holder. The EZ Pic Cell Phone Holder helps you get that perfect shot by holding your smartphone securely. The holder is lightweight and easily mounts on the EZ Mount with the standard ¼-inch threaded ball joint.
Boneview Electric Hand Warmer ($29.95)
Warm hands mean a more comfortable hunt, and this is one way to make it happen. This instant, hand-warming battery pack gets hot quickly (up to 120F) and lasts up to 6 hours. It has an extra large capacity 7200 mAh lithium battery for quiet, odor free warmth and plenty of juice to keep your phone charged while you are waiting on a buck to come by your stand.
ThermaCell Portable Mosquito Repeller ($29.99)
This might be one of the single greatest gifts you could ever give to the hunter that hangs out in mosquito country. The Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller with Holster is very effective at repelling mosquitoes by forming a 15-foot mosquito protection zone just minutes after being activated. The MR300 Repeller with Holster can be used during virtually any outdoor activity to repel annoying mosquitoes, stopping them in mid-air before they come into contact with skin.
Hunter's Blend Coffee ($13.50)
If your dad likes coffee, he's sure to love the good stuff from Hunter's Blend coffee. Hemisphere Coffee Roasters, makers of Hunter's Blend, just released their Black Powder Roast. As the name implies, it is a dark roast blend and retails for $13.50 for a 12 oz. bag, either ground or whole bean. They are a coffee company that supports hunting and conservation organizations around the world.
HSS Bow & Gear Hoist ($14.95)
Get your gear into the stand safe and simple with the HSS Bow & Gear Hoist. It replaces the crumpled, tangled, knotted mess of pull ropes. It's a lightweight option with 30 feet of of line, making it the ultimate haul line system. You simply clip the hoist to your harness or place in your pocket. As you climb, the line automatically unwinds. At the top, pull the line up to retrieve your gear.
Yeti Rambler Mug ($29.99)
If your dad needs more beverage in his mug, he'll be glad to have the 24 ounce Rambler from Yeti. It’s tall, and it’s insulated, so it makes the perfect solution for keeping drinks hot or cold. It'll hold a lot of coffee to keep him going before, during and after the hunt.
