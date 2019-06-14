Budget Friendly Gift Ideas for the Hunting Dad

www.thermacell.com

This might be one of the single greatest gifts you could ever give to the hunter that hangs out in mosquito country. The Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller with Holster is very effective at repelling mosquitoes by forming a 15-foot mosquito protection zone just minutes after being activated. The MR300 Repeller with Holster can be used during virtually any outdoor activity to repel annoying mosquitoes, stopping them in mid-air before they come into contact with skin.