Father's Day is right around the corner, and if you're still looking for the perfect gift, we're here to help. Check out Bowhunting.com's Best Father's Day Gifts for Hunters list for some of the hottest gear of the year that he'll use season after season.
Hawke Laser Rangefinder ($209)
Every hunter needs a rangefinder for confirming distance to game prior to the shot. It simply makes you a deadlier hunter. The guys at Hawke are now making a great new option that is affordably price, yet offers plenty of performance. The Hawke LRF Hunter 600 laser rangefinder features a fully multi-coated optical system, with 6X magnification and adjustable diopter. It fits nice and easy in your hand with its compact and lightweight construction and has a range to 600 yards.
LaCrosse Windrose Boots ($139.99)
The LaCrosse Windrose boots usher in a new style of boots from LaCrosse. This is one pair of boots that any hunting dad will love. They are fully waterproof, thanks to a Dry-Core lining. The boots feature a leather/textile construction with a lightweight platform underfoot providing a super comfortable fit and a more athletic feel. The Windrose features the DuraFit heel cup that wraps the heel in a rubber shell for durability and support. The Windrose is also available with Thinsulate Ultra insulation, making them a great option when the days in the field begin to turn cool and you need more warmth for your feet.
Traeger Pro Series Grill ($799.99)
Few gifts are as fatherly as the grill. Dads and grills go together like nothing else. And the #1 selling grill these days tends to be the Traeger. It provides incredible tasting wood-fired food made easy. The Traeger crew designed this one as the new Pro WiFi pellet grill with state-of-the-art technology and convenience like never before. Now Dad can fire up the grill from just about anywhere!
HME Scent Slammer Bag ($199.99)
The Scent Slammer Bag from HME keeps your hunting clothes and gear safely stored and ready for the hunt, yet also allows you to eliminate odors prior to hitting the woods with its included Ozone odor eliminator. The system kills bacteria and odor on your clothing and gear and is 100% chemical free. It has a variable cycle setting with 1-40 minutes active cycle range and 40-360 minute resting cycle. It's a big, tough bag with easy access to all your gear.
GoPro Hero7 ($399.99)
If your dad is wanting to record all the action from his hunting adventures, he'll love the latest GoPro Hero7. It's an action camera with ample options from hand-held to hands-free mounting. He'll have live stream options as well recording hi-res on an SD card. Best yet, this newest GoPro camera is loaded with an all new stabilization system that films crisp 4K content like nothing else in its class.
HSS ProSeries Vest ($139)
Give Dad the gift of treestand safety this Father's Day with a vest from Hunter Safety System. The reintroduced HSS-ProSeries is now available in the popular Mossy Oak Bottomland Camo pattern. The ProSeries combines the latest technology in treestand safety with the classic features that made this harness a fan favorite. The new ProSeries is treated with ElimiShield Hunt Scent Control Technology, killing human odor before it forms for the life of the harness. The harness is 40% lighter, thanks to new, lightweight fabrics and ventilating mesh. The built in USB port connects your USB compatible device to a USB battery pack (not included). The ProSeries still features bino straps and eight pockets to hold all your gear.
Yeti LoadOut GoBox 30 ($249.99)
The newest offering from Yeti is the the Loadout GoBox 30. It's a beefed up cargo box that can handle whatever you dish out. Having their gear accessible and protected is of the utmost importance to dads everywhere. Unfortunately, typical gear cases aren’t built to stand up to the demands of the outdoors, and lack organizational capabilities. Built to be nearly indestructible, the LoadOut GoBox can endure seasons in the sun, negative temps in the field, and the daily abuse of being lugged in and out of the truck, the boat, and the blind.
Outdoor Edge Game Processor ($104.99)
This is one gift that your dad will use - and appreciate - year after year. It's Outdoor Edge’s original and most complete processing set. It's got everything you could need for the butchering deer or other big game animal. This set includes a caping knife, gut-hook skinner, boning/fillet knife, butcher knife, wood/bone saw, carving fork, full-size cutting board, ribcage spreader, game cleaning gloves, and a tungsten carbide sharpener to maintain a shaving-sharp cutting edge at all times.
Lancaster Archery Gift Card
It's way more than just a gift card for an archery shop. In fact, Lancaster Archery Supply features some 40,000+ products for archers, bowhunters and hunting in general. Dad will find just about anything he could possibly need with a gift card from Lancaster Archery Supply.
Stealth Cam WXV - Verizon Cell Camera ($299.99)
One of the hottest trail cameras on the market is now available in Verizon cellular. Stealth Cam ups the ante on wireless image transmission & expands its coverage with the introduction new WXV Verizon cellular camera. Users have complete control of their cameras via the updated FREE Stealth Cam Remote APP 3.0. The apps new streamlined interface allows the user to configure all camera settings as well as manage the transmission schedule and remotely erase the memory card. New features include Take Test Photo, providing the ability to send a command to the camera to take and transmit a photo on demand. Enhanced location function plots cameras on Google maps within the app supplying the user a visual reference a to where their cameras are placed. The WXV not only incorporates the latest in high speed modems for fast 4G/LTE wireless image & video transmission but is also a full featured 22 Megapixel No Glo camera capable of recording high definition video with audio.
Walker's Silencer Bluetooth ($299.99)
Help your dad enhance and protect his hearing while on the hunt, as well as listen to whatever audio he wants or needs via a Bluetooth connection with the Walker's Silencer Bluetooth. The Walker’s Silencer Bluetooth comes with the free Walker’s App to control the program settings, monitor battery levels, adjust volume and change auto shut off time from mobile device.
HME 3-Man Ground Blind ($169.99)
The HME 3-man ground blind is super light, easy to set up and provides ample space for your next hunting adventure. It measures 75″ X 75″ X 67″ and comes in Cervidae camo. The window system adjusts quick and easy for ample shooting opportunities regardless of where the game approaches. It has more than enough room for several hunters and all the gear you'll carry to the woods.
Camp Chef Versatop Grill ($164.99)
Whether in hunting camp, the duck blind or just out back, the Versatop Grill from Camp Chef is a super portable system that will help cook the groceries to perfection. It features 247 square-inches of flat top cooking surface. It's equipped with Camp Chef’s True Seasoned, non-stick surface that cooks nice and is easy to clean up. It's small in size, large in cooking capacity, and perfect for the hunter on the go.
H.S. True Talker OG Deer Call ($19.99)
If your dad is a deer hunter, he'll appreciate the new True Talker OG Deer Call. It's one of the most realistic deer calls ever built. It features the original materials and design of the first True Talker ever produced. A soft rubber exterior for unbeatable grip and rubber sleeve over the bellow/grunt tube allows for the manipulation of volume, tone and direction of the call sound. It easily reproduces the sounds of a mature buck grunt, young buck grunt, doe and fawn bleats.
Bowhunt or Die Swag
Beef up your dad's swagger this Father's Day with the gift of Bowhunting.com and Bowhunt or Die swag. Our selection of cool caps and T's are sure to please any bowhunting father with a variety of styles, designs and color options to keep him looking sharp in camp, around town, or hanging out at home.
