Best Father’s Day Gifts for Hunters

Stealth Cam WXV - Verizon Cell Camera ($299.99)

One of the hottest trail cameras on the market is now available in Verizon cellular. Stealth Cam ups the ante on wireless image transmission & expands its coverage with the introduction new WXV Verizon cellular camera. Users have complete control of their cameras via the updated FREE Stealth Cam Remote APP 3.0. The apps new streamlined interface allows the user to configure all camera settings as well as manage the transmission schedule and remotely erase the memory card. New features include Take Test Photo, providing the ability to send a command to the camera to take and transmit a photo on demand. Enhanced location function plots cameras on Google maps within the app supplying the user a visual reference a to where their cameras are placed. The WXV not only incorporates the latest in high speed modems for fast 4G/LTE wireless image & video transmission but is also a full featured 22 Megapixel No Glo camera capable of recording high definition video with audio.