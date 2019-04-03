by

With turkey season in full swing across much of the country, countless hunters are hitting the woods in search of gobbling longbeards. The gobble of a turkey is what causes us to lose sleep, skip work, and get into an abundance of trouble with our spouse. The gobble of a turkey has an unexplainable draw on those who love to play the game. But the sound of a gobble can also be the perfect draw to the turkeys on the properties you hunt. In fact, it’s one of the most overlooked calls out there for turkey hunters. It works when nothing else will. And while you can buy calls to make the gobbling sound, why not make one for yourself? Check out the video and info below on how to make your own Do-It-Yourself Turkey Gobble Call.

Do-It-Yourself Turkey Gobble Call – How to Make It

The process is amazingly simple and can be completed in less than a minute once you get the hang of it. All that is needed is a 35mm film canister, a latex balloon, and a knife or scissors.

Do-It-Yourself Turkey Gobble Call – Conclusion

The gobble tube call is quick and simple to make but can be incredibly deadly in the field when put to use on tough turkeys. Give it a try this spring. It just might be one of the best new calls in your turkey vest this season.

We want to hear from you. Comment below and let us know if you have ever used a gobble call when turkey hunting.

And if you haven’t already seen our Turkey Vest Dump video, check it out below…