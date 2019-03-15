Beyond the Box – Unboxing the Primos Stakeout Blind

by

We’re kicking off a new unboxing series called, Beyond the Box. As the name implies, our goal is to take you beyond the box for a closer look at some of the gear that we come across in the bowhunting, archery and outdoor industries. First up is the Primos Stakeout Blind.

We’ve seen this blind at the trade shows the last few months, but this is the first opportunity we’ve had to lay hands on the blind. Check out the unboxing video below for first impressions, setup, tear down, specs and more on the all new Primos Stakeout Blind.

The blind sells for $112.99. Check it out at www.primos.com

We want to hear from you. Comment below and let us know if you would use the Primos Stakeout Blind. If you like what you see with this blind, be sure to comment on the video at our Youtube channel for a chance to win the Stakeout Blind for yourself.