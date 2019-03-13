Menu
Turkey Vest Dump [Video]

Mar 13, 2019 by Leave a Comment

Spring turkey season is right around the corner! Now is the time to assemble gear, tune up the calls and add tools to the turkey vest for opening day. We often get the question, “What turkey gear do you carry to the woods with you?” And while the gear list always seems to be evolving, there are a number of tools that have become standard equipment in our turkey vests over the years. We put the following Turkey Vest Dump together to give you a closer look at some of the gear you’ll find in our turkey vest this spring. Check it out.

 

What about you? What are the tools you carry to the woods with you each spring?

Comment below and let us know what we missed in our turkey vest dump and what gear you won’t head to the woods without this season.

turkey vest dump-2019

Turkey Gear for 2019

