One of the most frustrating complications I face as a bowhunter is my vision. I’ve never needed glasses or contacts for reading, driving or anything else, and believe me, I like it that way. However, though I’m only a pup by hunting-industry standards, my eyes aren’t what they used to be. I haven’t made the leap to glasses or contacts just yet, but it’s becoming a real possibility in my near future. I’m afraid to visit the eye doctor for that reason.

As for driving and other activities, I don’t legally need glasses — I easily passed the eye test last time I renewed my driver’s license. But, aiming with my sight pins is more difficult, especially after long days at the computer screen. I've found myself searching more and more for the best bow sights for bad eyes. Dull pins, especially while shooting from a blackout ground blind, make aiming nearly impossible. Likewise, overly bright pins produce a glare or halo effect that also challenges my eyes.

Perhaps you’re in the same boat and aren’t sure what to do. Don’t worry, there are bow sights that will help you aim and shoot more effectively. In the following list, you’ll likely find a bow sight that will simplify, and clarify, the aiming proposition altogether.

Let’s review several models that make the list when it comes to the best bow sights for bad eyes.