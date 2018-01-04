NAP Mantis: A Better Blind for Ground Pounders

by

It seems like every year there’s another new ground blind or two that’s launched into the hunting industry as the options for ground pounders continues to grow. The problem is, many of these blinds are me-too options that closely resemble all the other blinds on the market that came before it. This year however, there’s a new option that will certainly change the game when it comes to more effective – and comfortable – ground blind hunting.

For 2018, NAP, known for their extremely accurate and dependable broadheads and archery accessories, enters the ground blind category with the new Mantis Series.

Keith Beam is one of the pioneers in pop-up-style ground blind hunting. He’s likely killed more deer and turkeys from a ground blind than any other man on earth. Back in the Double Bull days, I sat in the ground blind with him in Florida and Texas in pursuit of hogs and turkeys and listened to his thoughts on what makes ground blinds so deadly. He knows what works. And he knows how to make a good thing even better. So when I heard Keith was working with NAP on a new ground blind design, I was immediately intrigued and couldn’t wait to see what they came up with.

More Usable Space, Less Weight

The new Mantis Series is a groundbreaking hub-style deploying hunting blind that sets up and takes down in minutes. Beam spent countless hours working with NAP on this project to create a revolutionary new style of blind. The Mantis blinds are specifically designed to maximize the true usable space in a blind which provides much more room for drawing a bow or shouldering a long gun. The Mantis boasts more floor space than a five hub blind and is 30% to 50% lighter.

Killer Concealment

The shape of the new Mantis blind allows it to blend into the landscape with ease. No more worrying about trying to eliminate the big box look of your blind. The innovative shape of the Mantis will melt into its surroundings. In addition, NAP’s stunning WICKED INTENT camouflage provides a true depth of field effect with state-of-the-art break up techniques and colors. WICKED INTENT uses a large 66”x 36” camo pattern. Being the largest in the industry, the camo “repeat effect” is greatly reduced and works, even when viewing the blind at longer distances. Vertical, as well as angled highlights, along with 14 natural earth tones, help distort the structural outline against nature and blends perfectly with any environment.

Unlimited Window Options

I’ve learned over the years that a ground blind’s window design can make or break your hunting experience. The Mantis offers a better window option. The Mantis blind comes complete with the new patent pending DragNet adjustable window system. The windows on the Mantis can be infinitely adjusted instantly with this silent, concealment window system which accommodates any size hunter and any terrain slope. As the hunter opens the shooting window, simply stretch and hook the elastic net easily using one finger to allow a sneak peek at wild game in complete silence, whether hunting with a bow, crossbow or gun. No need to put down your equipment at the last second to make window adjustments.

There’s two new options in the Mantis Series of blinds. Here’s a look at the features of each.

Mantis 2 Features:

Perfect for single bow, crossbow or gun hunter

Unique shape creates much more usable space for drawing bows or leveling guns

Black backed fabric inside for perfect conceal-ability

Brush loops and tie downs make concealment easy and quick

Wheel chair accessible

NAP’s patented DragNet™ Window System, shoot through netting, and camo inside cover

6 stake down points, with stakes included

2 way adjustable carrying case

14.5 pounds cased

Massive 38 sq. ft. of floor space- compared to 5 hub blinds which have 25 sq. ft.

MSRP: $199

Mantis 3 Features:

All the above features plus:

Front peaked to eliminate square profiling against nature- providing better breakup

Over 80” wide and 74” front to back (accommodates up to 2 hunters)

22 pounds cased

Enormous 48 sq. ft. of floor space

MSRP: $299

Check out this video for a closer look at the new Mantis Series of ground blinds from NAP…

NAP Mantis Blinds Major announcement! Check out what's new from NAP, and let us know what you think about this new line of hunting blinds. Posted by New Archery Products on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

See all the latest from NAP at www.newarchery.com.