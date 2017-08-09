Best Underwear for Battling Swamp Butt

by

Sure, this may be the first article ever written on the subject of underwear for hunters. But, the struggle is real. Backcountry swamp butt ruins more hunts than grizzly attacks, snowstorms, and starvation combined.

When it’s bad – it’s really bad.

The discomfort from wearing lousy underwear while climbing up and down the mountain will leave you lying in camp, throwing in the towel, and ready to go home. Don’t lose this battle. Never skimp on your skivies. Get the best underwear you can possibly afford before humping it into the backcountry. Here’s 8 great pair – for your pair – that’ll keep you high and dry on your next hunting trip.

ScentLok Essential Boxer Brief

ScentLok has launched a number of new next-to-skin products for 2017. Their new ScentLok sock line has been a big hit across the hunting industry, as well as lifestyle-wear for every day of the week. And now, they’re tackling the underwear market as well with their new Everyday Essentials collection of underwear for men. These underwear and undershirts are the perfect combination of comfort and technology. ScentLok has taken their Silver Alloy and Gold+ Alloy and combined them to create fabrics that resist odor and keep you fresh day after day. In addition, they selected the softest brushed materials that wick moisture, move with the body, and resist chafing. The soft poly/spandex material was designed to maximize comfort and includes a 5″ inseam to keep legs in place without riding up. The ScentLok Essential line offers crew neck and V-neck shirts ($39.99) and the Essential Boxer Brief. $29.99.

Sitka Merino Core Boxer

The guys at Sitka are known for developing gear designed for the mountain. Turning clothing into gear. It’s what they do. They make some of the most comfortable garments you’ll ever wear. And it doesn’t stop with jackets and pants. They’ve designed mountain gear right down to the undies. Their Merino Core Boxer allows you to start your layering system with moisture wicking, high heat-to-weight ratio merino wool. So whether you’re climbing a mountain or a treestand, these boxers will keep you dry and comfortable and aid in body temperature regulation. $45

They also offer their Core Silk Weight Boxer, designed to be super light to keep you dry and comfortable all day long. $35

www.sitkagear.com

First Lite Benmore Aerowool Boxer

I picked up a pair of First Lite boxers years ago at the ATA show after walking the show floor to the point of pain. I wore the First Lite boxers on day two and they quickly became some of my favorite underwear of all time. They are the good stuff. The company realizes underwear can be one of the single most important pieces of gear you’ll wear for active hunts. The company’s new Benmore Aerowool Boxer is sure to live up to the standards these guys have built their company on. They married their top-shelf Merino Wool for odor mitigation and thermal regulation with the incredible moisture wicking properties of their outerwear technology, 37.5 by Cocona, and created First Lite Aerowool. They believe that anytime a premium is placed on moisture evacuation during active hunting or hunting in warm climates, Aerowool is the new go-to base layer to protect your goods. $55

www.firstlite.com

HUK Performance Boxer

I was in hunting camp several years ago when I encountered a discussion/argument with several of the hunters in camp regarding this very subject – the best underwear for hunters.

And one guy swore up and down that life changed for the better when he discovered the HUK Performance Boxer. And after trying a pair for myself, I tend to agree.

Known for their performance fishing gear, Huk offers some of the most comfortable boxer briefs you’ll ever own, regardless of whether you’re on the boat, or on the mountain. Their Performance Boxers were built to stay in place – and keep you in place. The design allows for the ultimate in breathability and moisture transport. Like the rest of their product line, these boxers are enhanced with stain release and anti-microbial technology to keep you from smelling like death. Great support, even better comfort. $24.99

www.huk.com

KUIU Peloton 130 Briefs

The company with a unique name and killer hunting apparel offers a great pair of underwear to compliment their line of hunting garments made for the mountain. The Peloton 130 briefs are designed with Primeflex yarn, which is knitted into fabrics to dry faster, weigh less, last longer and stretch without elastic. The fabric wicks moisture away from your skin so it can quickly evaporate, keeping you dry. Other features of these underwear include: Flatlock seams, spandex-free all direction stretch, moisture wicking and quick drying, thermo-regulating, highly breathable, high abrasion resistance, and crotch gusset for added comfort and reduced chaffing. $29.99

www.kuiu.com

Cabela’s Men’s Ultimate Outdoor Boxer

I vividly remember waiting on an order from Cabela’s to arrive prior to my first elk hunt in Idaho. I had learned the hard way that good underwear were a must when it came to active hunts in tough country. So I ordered 3 pair of quality underwear from Cabela’s. 3 pair. Surely that would be enough for a 10-day hunt, right? I packed up the new underwear and all the rest of my gear and was ready to roll. The next day all hell broke loose when the towers were attacked on 9/11. Our hunting trip was pushed back a few days in the midst of all the chaos. But when I finally arrived in elk country I was thankful that I had bought the good stuff in underwear after some of the most brutal hikes up and down the mountain each day in the rugged backcountry of Idaho. Cabela’s is still offering some of the best underwear in the business with their Ultimate Outdoor Boxer. These boxers are 100% polyester, quick drying, and moisture-wicking. They feature an antimicrobial treatment to reduce odors. They were built specifically for physical activities that come with active hunts. They are a great value at just $19.99. www.cabelas.com

Swamp Butt Underwear

And believe it or not, there’s actually a company that has placed battling swamp butt at the foundation of everything they do. In fact, it’s their name – SwampButt Underwear. Seriously.

They say their Performance SwampButt Underwear are perfect for the guy who has sweat issues south of the belt, or just likes to be comfortable. They are made with 91% polyester and 9 % spandex and were designed specifically to draw sweat away from the skin. They are form fitting and dry super fast. $18.99

www.swampbutt.com

Duluth Trading Company Buck Naked Underwear

With a name like, Buck Naked, you can pretty much demand attention to your product.

But what really makes the Buck Naked Underwear from Duluth Trading Company so special? They were designed to set the standard in performance driven undies for guys who work hard and play hard. No sweat. No stink. No pinch. They’re stretchy, yet supportive too, for extra ease when you’re climbing or kneeling. They also wick sweat far more efficiently than other underwear out there to keep you drier. They’re made with 93% nylon and 7% spandex and are treated to fight odor. $22.50

www.duluthtrading.com

There you have it! Some of the best underwear in the business to protect you when it comes to your active hunts. Don’t underestimate the importance of quality underwear for hunting. Remember, cotton kills when it comes to hunts that keep you on the move. Buy the best performance underwear you can afford. When you’re sitting around the campfire at the end of a grueling day on the mountain, you’ll be glad you did.