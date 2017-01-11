2017 ATA Show Day 2

by

Day two of the 2017 ATA Show is in the books. It’s been another great day on the show floor. Here’s a quick look at the people and products we caught up with today.

Dead Down Wind has the new Aftermath Field Dressing Kit. The kit is nice and compact and includes Field Wash Cloths, Rinse Free ScentPrevent Soap, Heart and Liver Bag, Wrist Length Gloves, Shoulder Length Gloves, and Field Dressing Instructions.

Wicked Tree Gear, the makers of the toughest treestand saws on the market has answered the call for a pair of super-tough pruners. These things are legit. The pruners are 8 1/2″ overall and have a 1″ cutting capacity. They ring up for $29.99 and offer a lifetime guarantee.

What’s better than a Block 4×4 target? How about the Block 6×6? This new target offers even more shooting opportunities with the addition of 2 sides now available for flinging arrows down range. It offers the same easy arrow removal, and stops all broadheads and field points.

The Bowhunt or Die crew caught up with the guys from Catchin’ Deers. If you haven’t checked these guys out, you need to. They are offering one of the best hats of all time for deer hunters. Plain and simple – funny stuff.

The new Hide Ripper from Koola Buck is a simple way to quickly and efficiently skin your deer in hunting camp or at home in the driveway. This thing was designed to eliminate the tedious and time consuming task of hand skinning deer. With the Hide Ripper, you simply skin the back legs, split the front legs, hook up the powerful winch, and rip the hide off.

I’ve never been a big fan of paracord survival bracelets. Kids love them, but they’re just not my thing. But I’ll be honest, one survival bracelet at the 2017 ATA Show caught my eye. The bracelet was in the Outdoor Edge booth, and as you might can imagine, it includes a knife. You now have more options when it comes to survival options in a survival bracelet.

The Rocky Mountain Broadhead brand is being relaunched for 2017, and the price-point for a 3-pack of mechanical heads is hard to beat. Yep, try $19.99 per pack! That’s pretty much half the price of most mechanical heads on the market.

Diamond Archery unleashes their new Diamond Edge Sonar bowfishing package for 2017. The package has everything the shooter needs to get starting bowfishing, including a reel, arrow rest, and arrow. The bow is a hard hitter, like your hunting bow, yet is incredibly adjustable to fit shooters of all ages.

What do you do when you’ve already developed the coolest drinkware on the planet? Make it bigger. Yeti is now offering their Rambler in One Gallon and Half-Gallon jugs. Keep the good times rolling with more of your favorite beverage at the ready when you hit the woods, lake, or hunting camp with these over-sized Ramblers. I’m thinking they’ll be the perfect option for totin’ sweet tea, anywhere and everywhere.

The guys at Hunter Safety System are relentless in their search for the best way to keep hunters safe when climbing in and out of the treestand. Their new LifeLine Hanger enables you to actually anchor your LifeLine in the tree without ever leaving the ground. The extension-style pole makes the chore much simpler…and safer.

These are just a handful of the many great products we’re finding at the 2017 ATA Show in Indy. Be sure to check back on Day 3 for updates on the latest archery and bowhunting gear for 2017.