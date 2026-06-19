Sevr Launches New "magneto" Broadhead

SEVR Introduces Magneto—a Simple Magnetic Blade Retention System
SEVR Broadheads has officially shaken up the archery market with the release of Magneto™, a revolutionary mechanical broadhead system that completely ditches traditional O-rings and collars. Launched out of Salt Lake City, this new system utilizes a patented rare-earth magnetic blade retention system to secure the blades. The magnets keep the blades safely locked in place while resting in the quiver and during high-speed flight, yet allow for instant, reliable deployment upon impact.
According to Clint Warner, SEVR’s Vice President of Product Development, this shift to magnetic retention directly addresses long-standing customer feedback demanding a simpler, more durable real-world setup. By eliminating the hassle of rubber rings or specialized collars, the Magneto streamlines the preparation and shooting process. Engineered specifically for vertical bows, this design aims to deliver the highly repeatable, fuss-free mechanical performance that hunters rely on in the field.
Built on SEVR’s rugged Grade-5 titanium platform, the Magneto features a primary 1.75-inch cut diameter and is available in both 100- and 125-grain weights. Bowhunters can choose between two distinct configurations: the Ti 1.75 Two-Blade, which is optimized for deep penetration, or the Ti 1.75 Hybrid, which adds a 0.75-inch fixed bleeder blade for a massive total cut of 2.5 inches. Both models incorporate SEVR’s signature Lock-and-Pivot™ and Practice Lock™ technologies for field-point accurate flight, and are available now directly at sevrbroadheads.com