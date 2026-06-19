Sevr Launches New "magneto" Broadhead

Built on SEVR’s rugged Grade-5 titanium platform, the Magneto features a primary 1.75-inch cut diameter and is available in both 100- and 125-grain weights. Bowhunters can choose between two distinct configurations: the Ti 1.75 Two-Blade, which is optimized for deep penetration, or the Ti 1.75 Hybrid, which adds a 0.75-inch fixed bleeder blade for a massive total cut of 2.5 inches. Both models incorporate SEVR’s signature Lock-and-Pivot™ and Practice Lock™ technologies for field-point accurate flight, and are available now directly at sevrbroadheads.com