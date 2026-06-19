Stealth Cam Redefines Feature-Rich Command App + New 3.0 Camera Line

The seamless integration between the new Command app and the 3.0 camera hardware unlocks three breakthrough AI and motion-tracking features. First, the onboard False Image Detection system automatically filters out irrelevant motion events before images are sent, saving users time and battery. Additionally, the new Rack Alert tool instantly detects when a buck enters the frame, captures a three-image burst, saves only the single best photo, and sends an immediate notification to the user’s phone. Finally, users can utilize PIR Zone Selection within the app to customize exactly which zones of the camera frame should trigger a capture, preventing unwanted transmissions from the field.