Stealth Cam Redefines Feature-Rich Command App + New 3.0 Camera Line

IRVING, TX — Stealth Cam™, an industry leader in cellular trail camera technology for over twenty years, has announced a major update to its mobile ecosystem with the launch of the new Command app. Formerly known as the Command Pro app, this streamlined version simplifies the user experience for both Stealth Cam and Muddy-branded cameras by reducing clutter and unnecessary notifications. The updated app retains all core features while integrating powerful tools like On Demand remote photo triggering, up to 15 minutes of Live View video streaming, seamless account integration with HuntStand and DeerCast, and nationwide satellite mapping layers.
Coinciding with the app update is the release of Stealth Cam’s new 3.0 series of cellular trail cameras, which includes the Deceptor™ MAX 3.0, Revolver PRO™ 3.0, and Spectre 4K Pro. This new lineup introduces advanced onboard camera AI capabilities designed to drastically improve efficiency and confidence in the field. A major highlight of the 3.0 series is the new built-in charging compatibility across all core models—including the Fusion™ MAX 3.0—which allows cameras to recharge directly via solar setups when paired with the brand’s updated “black-edition” lithium rechargeable battery packs.
The seamless integration between the new Command app and the 3.0 camera hardware unlocks three breakthrough AI and motion-tracking features. First, the onboard False Image Detection system automatically filters out irrelevant motion events before images are sent, saving users time and battery. Additionally, the new Rack Alert tool instantly detects when a buck enters the frame, captures a three-image burst, saves only the single best photo, and sends an immediate notification to the user’s phone. Finally, users can utilize PIR Zone Selection within the app to customize exactly which zones of the camera frame should trigger a capture, preventing unwanted transmissions from the field.
Designed to give hunters and land managers a more focused, real-time look at their properties all season long, these new advancements ensure users get more of what actually matters. The entire 3.0 cellular camera lineup, along with its cutting-edge AI features and robust solar compatibility, is available now and comes backed by Stealth Cam’s two-year limited warranty. https://www.stealthcam.com/