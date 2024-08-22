New Active Branch® Licking Branch Scent From WRC

This aerosol spray from Wildlife Research Center® should be applied to branches and rub sites at various locations to attract deer and cover your scent.

MSRP for a 3 oz Spray can of Active-Branch® Licking Branch Scent spray is $18.25.

Wildlife Research Center® is known for its innovative products in Scents and Scent Elimination, and it’s their extreme passion and superior quality that has propelled them to be the leader in the category. “Helping Hunters Fill Tags for over 40 Years!”

The products are 100% Money-Back Guaranteed – direct by Wildlife Research Center®.

For more information on the entire line of scent elimination products and hunting lures from Wildlife Research Center, inc. visit www.wildlife.com.