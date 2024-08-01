Wildlife Research Center Launches Trail Cam Photo Contest

Wildlife Research Center, the industry leader in the research and development of advanced hunting scent and human scent elimination products for hunters, is excited to announce the launch of the company’s 2024 Trail Cam Photo Contest. The contest runs from August 1 through December 31, 2024, so there is plenty of time to get your most outstanding trail cam photos entered for a chance to win bi-weekly prizes or the Grand Prize Package.

Entering the contest is easy. Simply submit your choice trail cam photos throughout the season that include one of Wildlife Research Center’s popular scent kits in use. These include the new Golden Rope Scent Rope Kit, the Active Branch Mock Scrape Kit, or the whitetail hunter’s perennial favorite, the Scrape Dripper.

The contest is hosted by Shoot ON, the industry’s authoritative source for firearm reviews, DIY gun tech, and all things shooting sports and personal defense. Just visit the Trail Cam Photo Contest page to enter and upload your photos. This contest allows participants to upload up to one photo per day throughout the contest period.