Wildlife Research Center Launches Trail Cam Photo Contest

Wildlife Research Center, the industry leader in the research and development of advanced hunting scent and human scent elimination products for hunters, is excited to announce the launch of the company’s 2024 Trail Cam Photo Contest. The contest runs from August 1 through December 31, 2024, so there is plenty of time to get your most outstanding trail cam photos entered for a chance to win bi-weekly prizes or the Grand Prize Package.
Entering the contest is easy. Simply submit your choice trail cam photos throughout the season that include one of Wildlife Research Center’s popular scent kits in use. These include the new Golden Rope Scent Rope Kit, the Active Branch Mock Scrape Kit, or the whitetail hunter’s perennial favorite, the Scrape Dripper.
The contest is hosted by Shoot ON, the industry’s authoritative source for firearm reviews, DIY gun tech, and all things shooting sports and personal defense. Just visit the Trail Cam Photo Contest page to enter and upload your photos. This contest allows participants to upload up to one photo per day throughout the contest period.
Wildlife Research Center
• Golden Rope Scent Rope Kit
• Active Branch Mock Scrape Kit
• Ultimate Double Scrape Dripper Kit
• Acorn Supreme Attractant Spray
• Caramel Apple Attractant Spray
• Sweet Corn Attractant Spray
• WRC Hat
• Scent Killer Gold Ultimate Value Pack
• Active Branch Licking Branch Scent Spray
Wicked Ridge
• Invader M1 Crossbow
Burris
• Oracle X Crossbow Scope
Cuddeback
• CuddeLink 2+1 Starter Kit w/ 3 Sun & Shade Solar Panels
Bear & Son Cutlery
• 548D Damascus Hunting/Skinning Knife
SEVR Broadheads
• SEVR Robusto 2.0 Broadheads
DryShod
• Evalusion Hunt waterproof boots
This Grand Prize Package has a total prize value of $3,196.17.
In addition to the Grand Prize Package, the Trail Cam Photo Contest will select ten successful entrants to win a bi-weekly prize package valued at $233.21. The bi-weekly prize package includes:
Wildlife Research Center
• Scent Killer® Gold Ultimate Value Pack
• Acorn Supreme Attractant Spray
• Caramel Apple Attractant Spray
• Sweet Corn Attractant Spray
• Active Branch Licking Branch Scent Spray
Cuddeback
• Cuddeback TRACKS trail camera
Selection of the bi-weekly prize package winners begins August 13, 2024.
Some of the top photo entries during the campaign will be presented on the contest entry page as well as the Everything About Whitetail Scrape Hunting Facebook page.
For complete details and contest terms and conditions, visit the Wildlife Research Center Trail Cam Photo Contest page at Shoot ON.
For more information on the industry’s leading scents and scent elimination solutions, check out Wildlife Research Center at Wildlife.com.