Tenzing’s ALL NEW Day Pack Series!

Built with the whitetail hunter in mind, the all-new additions to the Day Pack line of Tenzing hold several features that make these packs one of the top on the market. Packs are available in four different sizes and feature 300D rip-stop Honeycomb Poly Oxford designed to keep your pack debris-free while in the field. The daisy chain attachment feature allows you to customize your pack with whatever you need for that trip.
Prices range anywhere from $179.99-$249.99 depending on the size of the pack.
For more information on these packs and the other products from Tenzing be sure to check out tenzingoutdoors.com
