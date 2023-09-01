Cold Steel Unveils The New Republic Fixed-Blade Knife.

To kick off the month of September Cold Steel unveils the all-new Republic fixed-blade knife. With a 5-inch blade and interchangeable handle, the Republic is designed to be the go-to tool for the avid outdoorsman. Proudly made in the USA the Republic tips the scales at only 8.4 ounces making it a virtually effortless carry when in the field.
With the enhanced grip and rugged design the Republic can handle a variety of jobs from chopping and carving wood to cutting a preparing game. Accompanied by a premium leather sheath, and integrated lanyard mounting hole the Republic has very easy mounting options for the carrier.
