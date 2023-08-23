Dryshod Delivers All New Lightweight Waterproof Hunting Boot

Dryshod, one of the leaders in performance waterproof footwear for outdoor recreation and occupational use, continues to advance footwear technology with one of the most comfortable, highest-performing, and now lightest weight waterproof boots on the market today. The all-new Evalusion Hunt, Evalusion Hi, and Evalusion Ankle boots boast a first-ever outsole material that makes them exceptionally light in weight but does so while delivering superior traction and support on any terrain
The Evalusion is the first waterproof boot series to feature the Dryshod-exclusive Dureva™ outsole technology. Dureva is a lightweight and abrasion-resistant fusion compound that delivers durability and traction in a high-performance outsole while offering exceptional comfort, energy return, and stable footing. This means a secondary rubber outsole is no longer required. By eliminating the need for a secondary outsole, Evalusion boots are nearly one pound lighter than Dryshod’s already lightweight counterparts. Such weight reduction lets you go farther and for a longer duration without the fatigue commonly associated with waterproof boots.
