Dryshod Delivers All New Lightweight Waterproof Hunting Boot

The Evalusion is the first waterproof boot series to feature the Dryshod-exclusive Dureva™ outsole technology. Dureva is a lightweight and abrasion-resistant fusion compound that delivers durability and traction in a high-performance outsole while offering exceptional comfort, energy return, and stable footing. This means a secondary rubber outsole is no longer required. By eliminating the need for a secondary outsole, Evalusion boots are nearly one pound lighter than Dryshod’s already lightweight counterparts. Such weight reduction lets you go farther and for a longer duration without the fatigue commonly associated with waterproof boots.

