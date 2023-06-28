Huntstand's Total Whitetail Property Makeover

What’s the full potential of your deer hunting ground?
Some minor tweaks in your gear and strategies might help you get an edge this season, but we want to help you think BIG by giving you a total whitetail property makeover!
3 Ways To Enter Total Whitetail Property Makeover
Tell us why your property is a prime candidate for the Total Whitetail Property Makeover, and you’ll be in the running for a Grand Prize worth nearly $15,000!
Option A
Upload a 1- to 2-minute video using the form below.
Option B
Upload a written document using the form below.
Option C
Submit your story as a post in your Instagram feed with @huntstand tagged and hashtagged with #huntstand in the post. Upload your written story in a document using the form below.
All five finalists will be asked to submit a video (if they have not already) to be eligible for the Grand Prize consideration.
Grand Prize
One big winner will be selected by our panel of judges to win a full property walkthrough and custom management plan from HuntStand Wildlife Biologist Brian Murphy.
Then, Murphy will work with the winner to select a $10,000 gear package from our partners at Stealth Cam, Muddy, Evolved Harvest, Walker’s, and Buck Bomb.
Finally, our team will visit your property to start putting muscle where our mouth is and kickstart your property transformation!
We’ll even bring along a production crew to film the action and share it with the HuntStand community.
Finalist Prizes
Even if you don’t win the Grand Prize, you’ll still be eligible to win a digital management plan from Brian Murphy, plus $1,000 in gear from our partners.