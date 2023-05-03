Sportsmen’s Empire Introduces “The Range”

The Sportsmen’s Empire Podcast Network is excited to announce a partnership with Vapor Trail Archery & Stokerized Stabilizers on their brand new podcast “The Range”. On Monday May 1st, two episodes hit the airways and was well received by the network’s listeners.

“Vapor Trail and Stokerized are two established brands within the industry, so when Rick Brule reached out to me, it was a no-brainer for us to start working together.” said Dan Johnson, the CEO of the Sportsmen’s Empire.