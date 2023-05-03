fbpx
Sportsmen’s Empire Introduces “The Range”

By Brad KaufmannMay 3, 2023

The Sportsmen’s Empire Podcast Network is excited to announce a partnership with Vapor Trail Archery & Stokerized Stabilizers on their brand new podcast “The Range”. On Monday May 1st, two episodes hit the airways and was well received by the network’s listeners. 

“Vapor Trail and Stokerized are two established brands within the industry, so when Rick Brule reached out to me, it was a no-brainer for us to start working together.” said Dan Johnson, the CEO of the Sportsmen’s Empire.

Sportsmen's Empire Introduces "the Range"
Hosts of "The Range" Podcast Ricky Brule (left) and Jake "Hollywood" Iverson (right).

“I feel that Rick and Jake bring a lot to the table and the listeners of the podcast (The Range) will be able to walk away with something whether that be a good hunting story or tips and tactics to become a better archer.” continued Johnson.

“The Range” can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere podcasts can be downloaded. This includes the Sportsmen’s Empire Network RSS feed or the The Range standalone RSS feed. Episodes will launch every other week for the first couple of months with the hopes of releasing weekly episodes by mid to late summer.

To learn more about “The Range” visit – https://sportsmensempire.com/network/the-range-podcast

