New Children’s Hunting Book “Birthday Buck” by Jimmy Tidmore

Alabama author, pastor and avid outdoorsman, Dr. Jimmy Tidmore, is launching his new book, “Birthday Buck,” which combines the true story of his son’s first buck with a fun, fictional element that adds a bit of excitement while teaching kids some valuable life lessons.
First in The Hunt Club Kids Book Series, “Birthday Buck” is a wholesome and heartwarming story about a boy named Jet and his journey toward his first deer—a journey that teaches him many timeless truths about life.
A thrilling adventure with several unexpected twists and turns, this book is ideal for any kid who loves the outdoors. This family friendly book will keep kids excitedly turning the pages to find out what’s going to happen next.
Tidmore is a husband, father and pastor serving at a small church in Huntsville, Alabama. He and his son, Jet, enjoy pursuing outdoor adventures together that serve as the basis and inspiration for The Hunt Club Kids Series.
“The first book of the series is based on my son, Jet, killing his first deer, a nice 8-point buck, on his eighth birthday,” Tidmore says. “The book takes the reader from Jet’s first hunt with me, through getting a rifle of his own for Christmas, then learning to shoot it, and then killing a deer with it on his eighth birthday.”
Tidmore says intertwined with the true story is a fictional story about a nemesis at school. Jet’s interaction with that nemesis teaches him, and the young readers, some life lessons, such as the importance of telling the truth, valuing friendships, assuming the best about others, and about the importance of hunting the experience and not the rack.
“This is why, in the front matter of the book, it says, ‘Some parts of this story are real. Other parts are just a real good story. Don’t worry about which is which. Just enjoy,’” Tidmore says.
The next three books in the series will center on the three fictional characters that are introduced in ”Birthday Buck.”
For more information about The Hunt Club Kids Book Series, visit www.huntclubkids.com.