  1. Bowhunting News

SEVR Broadheads in Stock and on Sale Now

By Courtney KaufmannSeptember 29, 2022

Gear up for hunting season with great deals on the full SEVR lineup of broadheads. The titanium 2.0 has a more swept-back blade angle, re-engineered deployment arm geometry, and an improved 2” cutting diameter. 

The SEVR Titanium 1.5 uses the same basic design as the Ti 2.0 but features a specific blade configuration for hunters who need more penetration for tougher animals such as elk, moose, and bear.

The stainless steel Robusto™ 2.0 is optimized to fit crossbow arrows and weighs a front-of-center-boosting 150 grains for improved accuracy and increased momentum. 

 

Archer’s can take advantage of some of the best pricing of the year the SEVR FALL SALE is going now for a limited time. Product is in stock and ready to ship.

For a limited time, SEVR is running their full line of broadheads at some of the best prices of the season—Visit sevrbroadheads.com today.

