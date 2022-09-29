Sevr Broadheads In Stock And On Sale Now

The SEVR Titanium 1.5 uses the same basic design as the Ti 2.0 but features a specific blade configuration for hunters who need more penetration for tougher animals such as elk, moose, and bear.

The stainless steel Robusto™ 2.0 is optimized to fit crossbow arrows and weighs a front-of-center-boosting 150 grains for improved accuracy and increased momentum.