Serious Hunters Gear Up with Easton FMJ

FMJ arrows extract more energy from the bow and increase penetration by combining it with a micro surface area and a slick metal shaft surface.

The ultra-micro diameter penetrates with less friction within the target for more pass-through impacts to take down game quickly and speed recovery. Reduced friction during flight means higher speed downrange and the slick aluminum surface also offers noticeably easier target extraction.

Full Metal Jacket is available in 5mm, and the ultra-micro 4mm flagship model.

